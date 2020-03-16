2020 Hyundai Creta Bags Over 14,000 Bookings; 50% Are For The Diesel Variants

The much-anticipated 2020 Hyundai Creta is all set to go on sale in India today. The Creta has been a benchmark in the compact SUV space, and with the second-generation model, Hyundai has upped the ante once again. In fact, even before the price announcement, the company had received over 14,000 bookings for the new Hyundai Creta, and, interestingly enough, 50 per cent of it is for the new BS6 diesel variants. The other 50 per cent, of course, is divided between the two petrol models, which for the first time also includes a turbo petrol unit. The Creta comes in 5 variants - - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O).

The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes in 5 variants - - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O)

Now, under the hood, the 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with two petrol and one diesel engine, which have been borrowed from the Kia Seltos. The diesel option comes with the new 1.5-litre U2 CRDi oil burner that is BS6 compliant that is tuned to make 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter. The petrol options include a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre unit and a 1.4-litre GDi engine, and while the former is tuned to produce 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, the turbo-petrol unit makes 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. The 1.5 units come with the option of a 6-speed manual and an iVT automatic transmission, the 1.4-litre GDi motor gets a 7-speed DCT as standard.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets an all-new dual-tone cabin finished in black and beige.

Visually, the 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with a new 3D cascading grille flanked by new LED headlamps with new split C-shaped LED daytime running lamps. The bumper is also new and now come with a bull-bar shaped silver cladding and new foglamps. The SUV comes with a floating roof design, along with new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and new LED taillamps that mirrors the headlamps.

The cabin, on the other hand, gets a new, more premium look, with dual-tone interior and a new minimalistic dashboard featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Hyundai's BlueLink with over 50 connected car features. It also gets smartphone and smartwatch connectivity along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel in addition to a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an optional panoramic sunroof on offer.

