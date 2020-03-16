New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda WRV Facelift BS6 Petrol Variant Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift goes on sale next month with BS6 engines and cosmetic updates, while bookings have begun for the model at a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

Published:
The Honda WR-V will go on sale in April this year with the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel BS6 engines

Apart from new-generation Honda City, Honda Cars India will also be introducing the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift sometime next month. However, the updated WR-V is expected to make its India debut after the Honda City launch, making it the second product in carmaker's portfolio for the year 2020. The company has already started pre-bookings for the BS6 WR-V facelift with a token amount of ₹ 21,000. Ahead of its launch, a transport department document has leaked online revealing engine specifications and other details of the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift.

To be offered in both petrol & diesel engine options, the dimensions of the new WR-V will remain unchanged. It will measure 3,999 mm in length, 1734 mm in width and 1601 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,555 mm. From what we can see there will be two variants on offer SV and VX. The sub-four-metre crossover will sport new radiator grille with horizontal slats, a solid wing chrome grille featuring LED projector units with integrated DRLs and position lamps, new C-shaped LED tail lamps.

11jbnq4g

The Honda WR-V facelift petrol uses the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC updated to the new emission norms

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift will get subtle changes on the inside. It will continue to get cruise control, push-button start, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel with mounted controls. The standard safety features will include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and rear parking camera.

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift will get BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine will be a 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit capable of producing 89 bhp and 110 Nm of power figures. The diesel unit, on the other hand, will also be BS6 compliant 1.5-litre i-DTEC four-cylinder oil burner churning out a maximum power of 99 bhp against 200 Nm of peak torque. The petrol and diesel engines will be mated with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual transmissions respectively.

When launched in India, the new 2020 Honda WR-V will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. Lastly, we expect the facelifted Honda WR-V BS6 to be priced higher than the outgoing model. Currently, the Honda WR-V is priced in the range of ₹ 8 lakh to ₹ 10.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Spy Image Source: Rushlane.com

