2020 Honda WR-V Facelift: Things We Know So Far

Honda Car India is set to revise its product line-up with updated models. First of all, is of course the new fifth-generation Honda City which will be a huge departure from the outgoing model, while the Jazz and WR-V are due for a facelift. Though the major update in the 2020 Honda WR-V Facelift will be the BS6 engines that will go under its hood, it will also get some styling updates along with a slightly revised cabin.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming Honda WR-V Facelift.

The Honda WR-V crossover gets a revised front bumper with more sculpting, new housing for the fog lamps and a silver skid plate. The grille up front is also new and now gets multiple horizontal slats as opposed to the honeycomb mesh pattern on the outgoing model. The headlamps remain the same in terms of design but have been upgraded with LED projector lamps along with integrated DRLs. The profile of the Honda WR-V facelift remains identical to its predecessor but it is expected to get new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear changes will be limited to new LED taillights and tweaked skid plate. Same engines seen under the hood of the Honda WR-V facelift will be upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms. The petrol engine will be a 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit that puts out 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Honda WR-V facelift petrol uses the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC updated to the new emission norms Diesel unit is the 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-Dtec engine churning out a maximum power of 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The diesel gets a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. The cabin of the WR-V will be slightly revised as well and the updates will be in-line with what we'll see in the upcoming Honda Jazz. It will continue to get features like cruise control, push-button start, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and steering mounthed controls. The standard safety features will also include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and rear parking camera. Honda has started accepting bookings for the 2020 WR-V Facelift for a token amount of ₹ 21,000 and it is scheduled to be launched in India after the new-generation Honda City and the Honda Jazz Facelift.

