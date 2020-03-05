2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch Next Month

The Honda WR-V will go on sale in April this year with the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel BS6 engines

Honda Cars India has revealed images of the WR-V facelift, ahead of its launch in April this year. The 2020 Honda WR-V gets its first proper refresh since launch and sports aesthetic upgrades along with new BS6 compliant engines. The Honda Jazz-based crossover now comes with a revised front bumper with more creases, new fog lamp housing and a silver skid plate. There's a new grille with multiple horizontal slats replacing the current honeycomb mesh unit. The headlamps remain the same but get LED lights. There are no changes to the profile of the car but could get new alloy wheels. It's not clear if there will be extensive changes to the rear.

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift will continue to get the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The petrol makes about 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel engine develops 98 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque in the BS4 guise. It is likely that the power figures will remain unchanged with the BS6 version. The powertrain will continue to be paired with a 5-speed manual, while there is no confirmation on an automatic that continues to be a much-awaited option on the crossover.

The outgoing Honda WR-V has been a popular seller for the brand in India

Inside, expect the Honda WR-V facelift to come with revised seats with fabric upholstery, an updated touchscreen infotainment system and more. While other hatchback-based crossovers have been discontinued over the years, the WR-V soldiers on, and is in fact, more popular than the Jazz in terms of volumes. The model competes against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Hyundai Venue.

The new WR-V will be one of the new launches from Honda Cars India in the BS6 era, along with the new-generation City sedan that is also expected to go on sale in April. Expect prices to see a marginal hike on the WR-V BS6. The current range starts at ₹ 8.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

