2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched; Priced At ₹ 67,857

New Honda Shine now meets BS6 emission regulations, and come with a 125 cc, fuel-injected engine, and is said to be 14 per cent more fuel-efficient than outgoing Honda CB Shine.

| Updated:
2020 Honda Shine comes with 125 cc fuel-injected engine shared with Honda SP 125

Highlights

  • New Honda Shine said to be 14 per cent more fuel-efficient
  • Comes with fuel-injected 125 cc engine, new silent-start motor
  • Available in two variants - front drum brake and front disc brake

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated Honda Shine, India's highest-selling 125 cc motorcycle, with a new 5-speed transmission and fuel-injected engine. The new generation Honda Shine BS6 is priced at ₹ 67,857 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), and shares the same engine with the Honda SP 125. The new, fuel-injected, 125 cc engine makes more power and torque than the outgoing Honda CB Shine, with 10.72 bhp of power coming from the new engine at 7,500 rpm, and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The new Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant 125 cc engine gets what Honda calls Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), with a silent starter, using the AC generator to charge the battery, eliminating the need for a conventional starter motor. Then there are two mechanical features, with efficient utilisation of decompression, and new 'swing back' feature, which essentially makes it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power. Also new is the programmed fuel injection, and reduction in friction inside the engine, with the use of an offset cylinder with roller rocker arm, as well as a piston cooling jet which is said to improve efficiency and maintain optimum engine temperature.

Honda CB Shine

64,698 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

The result, HMSI says, is a 14 per cent more fuel efficient motorcycle due to the completely new 125 cc engine, and low resistance tubeless tyres fitted on the rear wheel, which are said to reduce energy loss while maintaining optimum grip. On the features list, there's a new two-way engine start-stop switch, an integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, as well as updated graphics, along with a new instrument cluster design.

Also Read: Honda SP 125 First Ride Review

The new Honda Shine is available in two variants - with the option of a front drum brake or front disc brake with prices starting from ₹ 67,857 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Honda Shine will be offered in four colours - Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic, and will replace the outgoing BS4 Honda CB Shine model. In comparison, prices for the slightly more feature-rich new Honda SP 125 begin at ₹ 72,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the drum brake variant.

