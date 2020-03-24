New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda Insight Updated With New Features; Likely Will Make Way To Upcoming India-Spec Model

The Honda Insight will be updated with new safety techs like blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert in the EX and Touring trims.

The Honda Insight is being tested in India as well.

  • Honda Insight now gets some updated safety tech.
  • It's also been updated with some standard comfort features.
  • Honda is also testing the Insight in India.

The 2018 Honda Insight was one model that debuted Honda's latest design language for hybrid models. Filling the gap between the Honda Civic and the Accord, the Insight shares a lot with both models both in terms of features and design cues and now it's all set to get even better loaded. The Honda Insight will be updated with new safety techs like blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert in the EX and Touring trims.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Suspends Production Till March 31

Honda is also testing the Insight in India and we expect the India-spec version to get all the comfort creatures as standard. Globally, the Honda Insight is available in three trims- LX, EX and Touring. Features like LED headlights, push button start-stop and 8.0-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay remain standard on the Insight. The Touring trim receives leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver's seat, navigation and dual-zone automatic climate control as well.

2019 honda insight hybrid sedan

The Honda Insight is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which is paired with an electric motor.

In the global markets, the Honda Insight is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which is paired with an electric motor which outs out a combined power output of 148 bhp and 267 Nm of peak torque. We expect the India-Spec model to get the same powertrain as well.

