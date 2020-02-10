Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated Honda Dio which now meets the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The new Honda Dio has been priced at ₹ 59,990 and comes with a new design, and a long list of new features, and has a slightly longer wheelbase as well. The new Honda Dio is also offered with 6 years' warranty - 3 years' standard warranty and 3 years' additional optional warranty. The new Honda Dio is offered in two variants - Standard and Deluxe, in a total of seven new colours.

Mechanically, the new Honda Dio is now powered by the improved Bharat Stage VI compliant 110 cc engine with programmed fuel injection, and Honda Eco Technology (HET), powered by Honda's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) system, along with slightly updated design and features. Honda's Enhanced Smart Power system is said to optimise energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimising friction. The engine is said to be smoother and more efficient, but maximum power has gone down slightly, with the new engine making 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm.

Honda Dio 54,941 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Honda's eSP system incorporates a new silent start ACG starter, which uses the AC generator, eliminating the need for a conventional starter motor, and so there are no gear meshing noises. The engine, along with electronic fuel injection, also gets an offset cylinder, compact weight crankshaft and optimised piston which is said to reduce overall engine friction. The fuel injection system uses six different sensors to provide linear power output. Combustion is said to be improved as well, by what Honda calls the enhanced Smart Tumble Technology.

The new Honda Dio also gets a fresh design language, with a new signature LED position lamp, a modern tail lamp design, split grab rails, a sharper logo and new body graphics. The full-digital speedometer gets a long list of information with three new real time informatics like range, which displays distance to empty readings, average fuel efficiency, as well as real time fuel efficiency. The instrument console also gives out other details like total trip, clock and service due indicator.

There's also a new engine start-stop switch, as well as a unique integrated dual function switch which provides single switch access to underseat storage space as well as an external fuel filler lid. A pass-light switch has also been added to the high beam/low beam controller switch. A side-stand indicator with engine cut off prevents engine start while the side stand is engaged. The 2020 Honda Dio now gets a telescopic front suspension which offers better manoeuvrability, as well as an increased wheelbase which offers better stability. At the rear is a three-step adjustable rear suspension, as well as a combi-brake system with equalizer.

The 2020 Honda Dio BS6 model is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe. The Honda Dio Standard variant is priced at ₹ 59,990 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in four colour options - Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Candy Jazzy Blue, Sports Red and Vibrant Orange. The Honda Dio Deluxe variant is priced at ₹ 63,340 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in three colour options - Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.