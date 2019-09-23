2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Details Officially Revealed

Honda has unveiled the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and we have reported earlier, the new model does get a new, bigger, parallel-twin engine displacing 1,084 cc, and looks slimmer and comes loaded with more technology and new connectivity features than the outgoing model. The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports version has also undergone an overhaul for 2020, with a revised fairing, lighter frame and a 25-litre fuel tank. The main differences between the standard Honda Africa Twin and the Adventure Sports version is in protective bodywork on the Adventure Sports model, height-adjustable windscreen, and standard engine bashplate.

The big difference in the 2020 Honda Africa Twin range is the new, and bigger engine, with a displacement bump to 1,084 cc, with 7 per cent more torque and 6 per cent more peak power, and will meet the upcoming Euro 5 regulations. The basic architecture of the engine has been retained, but the parallel-twin mill now gets a longer stroke, up from 75.1 mm to 81.5 mm, and retains the same 92 mm bore. The 1,084 cc, parallel-twin has a compression ratio of 10.1:1 and puts out 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine now gets lighter aluminium cylinder sleeves and redesigned engine casings, resulting in the manual transmission engine of the 2020 Africa Twin being 2.5 kg lighter than before, while the automatic DCT (dual-clutch transmission) engine is 2.2 kg lighter.

The new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a completely new electronics suite, new ECU, new fuelling and more

The fuelling has also been tweaked and the 2020 Honda Africa Twin gets a larger 43 mm throttle body with a smoother air intake profile. The ECU has been remapped on the new model as well, with reworked injector angles which is said to deliver a more direct spray into the re-shaped twin spark combustion chambers. The exhaust control valve inspired by the Honda CBR1000RR is designed to enhance higher rev performance, and with a throatier exhaust note at low revs.

A completely new touchscreen instrument panel if offered in the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

The electronics suite of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin has also been completely updated, with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda's version of traction control system, now powered by the six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The engine now features four power levels and three levels of electronic engine braking, with seven levels of HSTC. Honda has also added wheelie control to the latest model of the Africa Twin with three levels of input. The Wheelie Control system can also be turned off completely. Lighting is headlight, and the new touchscreen instrument panel now offers Bluetooth audio as well as Apple Carplay connectivity.

The Adventure Sports version has a bigger 25-litre fuel tank and stanard body and engine protection

The new Africa Twin gets four default riding mode options - Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, and two more additional, and customisable User modes. The default riding modes also allow some customising, with seven levels of HSTC, three levels of wheelie control system and the Sports mode in the DCT allowing three levels of gear ratios. The standard model of the new Africa Twin has a fuel tank capacity of 18.8 litres, with a kerb weight of 226 kg. The DCT version has a kerb weight of 236 kg. Suspension is handled by Showa 45 mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork with 230 mm suspension travel. Rear suspension is a monoblock aluminium with Pro-Link and a Showa gas-charged damper with 220 mm rear wheel travel.

The 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin will be first introduced in Europe, with a possible debut in India in mid-2020

The wheel size combination remains the same with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear combination wire spoked wheels shod with tubed tyres. Braking is handled by 310 mm dual wave floating hydraulic discs with radial fit 4-piston calipers on the front wheel, and a 256 mm single hydraulic disc gripped by a single piston caliper. The dual-channel ABS system offers on-road and off-road settings, and ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off completely. The 2020 Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin has a lower seat height as well, offering seat heights ranging from from 850-870 mm. The new Africa Twin has claimed fuel efficiency figures of 20.4 kmpl for the manual transmission version and 20.8 kmpl for the automatic DCT version. The new Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin will be available as a 2020 model, and is likely to be introduced in India by late 2020.

