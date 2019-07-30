New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda CRF 250L, Honda CRF 250 Rally To Get Twin Spark Technology

Honda may update the 250 cc off-road bikes with new technology to meet upcoming emission regulations.

The Honda CRF 250 L is expected to get some mechanical updates in the 2020 model

  • Honda's 250 cc dual-sport motorcycle to get twin-spark ignition
  • Patent images reveal directi injection as well as mechanical fuel pump
  • The Honda CRF 250 L is not offered on sale in India

Patent images of the 2020 Honda CRF 250L and Honda CRF 250 Rally have surfaced online which show updated internals, including twin spark ignition, a new mechanical fuel pump and direct injection. The updated models do not look radically different from the current models, but as the patent filings reveal, there will be some changes to the mechanicals, in all likelihood, to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations. More importantly though, the updates will also make the off-road ready bikes easy to use and service, particularly in growing markets like South East Asia.

Patent images show a 2020 Honda CRF 250 L with some mechanical updates

The twin spark technology, also seen as Bajaj Auto's DTSi technology, helps the engine burn the air/fuel mixture more efficiently. The swap from an electronic fuel pump to a mechanical pump will also help reduce the amount of service needed on the bikes. The direct injection could make the bikes feel more responsive and with some extra 'pep'. The Honda CRF 250L and the CRF 250 Rally are quite popular models in emerging markets like some countries in South East Asia. Although the changes will largely be to meet the upcoming Euro 5 emission regulations, these will also help with a small but significant update on these popular off-road ready models.

it0a4m64

The updated Honda CRF 250 L will get twin-spark technology

0 Comments

The Honda CRF 250 L dual-sport motorcycle was first introduced as a 2013 model year and is in its second generation model. In its current form, the 249.6 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine puts out 24 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel combination, the CRF 250 L has a ground clearance of 255 mm while the CRF 250 Rally has a 270 mm ground clearance. So far, there's still no news on when Honda will introduce the updated 250 cc off-roader, and even when it's introduced we'll be hoping Honda does introduce it in India, sometime in the future.

