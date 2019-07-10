2020 Honda CR-V Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

Images of the upcoming 2020 Honda CR-V facelift have recently surfaced online, and this is the first time that the SUV has been caught on the camera. While the CR-V was launched in India only last year, globally the fifth-generation Honda CR-V has been on sale since 2017, so a mid-life facelift for 2020 makes sense. A total of three test mules were spotted around the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern part of the USA and judging by the level of camouflage, the visual updates appear to be quite minimal.

Out of the three 2020 Honda CR-V facelifts, only one was fully disguised, while the other two were partially camouflaged Honda CR-V 33.58 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Out of the three test mules of the 2020 Honda CR-V facelift, only one was fully disguised, while the other two were partially camouflaged at the front and the rear. This indicates that the exterior cosmetic updates will be limited to these sections. Up front, the grille is expected to get a slight revision, possibly a new chrome slat, along with a restyled bumper as well. On the other hand, the rear section comes with new trapezoid exhaust tips which hand a bit low indicating that the rear bumper has also been changed this making changes to the quarter panels as well. We also see a new set of wheels.

Also Read: 2018 Honda CR-V Review

We do not get to see the cabin of the facelifted Honda CR-V in these images, however, we expect to see minimal updates, similar to the exterior of the car. Honda could offer a new infotainment system with a few new or updated features.

The rear section of the 2020 Honda CR-V comes with new trapezoid exhaust tips which hand a bit low indicating that the rear bumper

Mechanically we expect no changes whatsoever. Currently, the India-spec Honda CR-V gets a 1.6-litre diesel engine making 118 bhp and 300 Nm torque, while mated to a new 9-speed automatic transmission. The petrol version gets a 2.0-litre unit that makes 151 bhp and 189 Nm of torque while mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. However, when it comes to India the SUV will be BS6 compliant. Globally, it also gets a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre or a turbocharged 1.5-litre producing either 184 or 190 bhp with a CVT unit.

Source: Motor1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.