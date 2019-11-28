2020 Honda City: What We Know So Far

The New Honda City will be launched in India next year

The Honda City is now in its fifth-generation and it's a true evolution over the outgoing model. The car that has been unveiled in Thailand is the model that will come to India as well and it looks completely different than the one on sale at present. The design of the new 2020 Honda City is very much in sync with the Family design language- boasting similiarities with bigger models like the Honda Civic and Accord. Here's everything we know about the new City so far.

The 2020 Honda City looks more angular than the current model, especially at the front where the flat, solid wing face is quite prominent. The chunky chrome bar meets the jewel eye LED headlamps and the three-part bumper is neatly contoured. The profile too looks sharper and a bit tort sporting a sharp character line that starts from the headlamps and merges with the wraparound taillights, covering the entire length of the car. The LED taillights too have a distinctive design with the U-shaped signature light. The 2020 Honda City has grown in size and is now over 100 mm longer, while the width has increased by 53 mm. The height though is now lowered by a good 28 mm that makes for a sleeker looking sedan. That said, Honda has trimmed the wheelbase on the new City by 11 mm, despite the overall increase in length. The dashboard is inspired from the new Jazz and gets a clutter-free and upmarket appearance. On the inside, the new generation Honda City gets plenty of upgrades including a new layout for the dashboard wrapped in soft-touch upholstery. The overall design is neat and houses vertical-style air vents and a larger touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. The climate control switches are positioned just below that, while the switches have been replaced with touch-sensitive controls. It gets an all-new steering wheel that still has a three-spoke design but gets a small centre and angular controls mounted that replaces the old round units seen on the current model. The handbrake, gear lever and cupholders remain unchanged in terms of positioning. The front profile is reminiscent of the Honda Civic, the rear gets new distinctive U-shaped signature LED light. At the rear, the car revealed in China doesn't get an elbow rest or rear air-con vents but we expect Honda to make that addition in the India-Spec model, following the segment standards. In terms of features, the car comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and we expect an advanced Honda Connect infotainment system to make its way to India. The Thai-Spec Honda City gets a new 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that develops 120 bhp at 5500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque between 2000-4500 rpm. The 998 cc motor uses a BorgWarner single-scroll turbocharger, dual Variable Valve Timing Control (VTC) and Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC) and is mated to a seven-step CVT gearbox with manual model and paddle shifters, like the one we have seen on the current-gen Honda Amaze. However, we're not sure if this engine will be equipped in the India-Spec model as well. The powertrain that we're expecting in the India-spec model is actually a hybrid powertrain. The 1.5-litre i-Vtec petrol engine has been coupled with the i-MMD mild-hybrid system and delivers an fuel economy of 23.8 kmpl. The new Honda City is expected to arrive in India at the 2020 Auto Expo and we're expecting it to go on sale around the same time.

