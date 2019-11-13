2020 Honda City To Be Unveiled This Month In Thailand

The next-generation Honda City has been under development for a while now, and the popular-selling sedan is now confirmed to be making its global debut later this month. The 2020 Honda City will be officially unveiled on November 25, 2019, in Thailand; ahead of the Bangkok Motor Show, while the India launch is expected to take place sometime next year. The all-new City is set to get a complete overhaul and is expected to grow in proportions. The Honda promises a sportier exterior design and it will take inspiration from the new Civic and Accord models in the automaker's line-up, also bringing a premium touch.

The new generation Honda City will borrow design cues from the larger Civic and Accord models Honda City 11.21 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The fifth-generation Honda City (seventh-gen globally) is expected revamped headlamps, a larger and wider chrome grille, and slightly curvaceous silhouette. Expect to the C-shaped LED taillights also making their way on the sedan, as part of the Honda family design. Inside, the car is expected to borrow heavily from the new generation Jazz, sharing the same underpinnings too. The dashboard design is likely to be the same sporting a new touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument console. Honda could introduce new connected car tech on the 2020 City along the lines of what MG And Kia offer on their respective cars.

The dashboard is expected to be similar to that on the all-new Jazz that debuted earlier this year

The big update will be under the hood of the 2020 Honda City that will get the new 1.0-litre VTEC three-pot turbocharged petrol motor for the Thai market. The turbo mill marks a comeback on the car since the first-generation version was introduced in the 1980s, and Honda says the turbocharged engine will provide 33 per cent better fuel efficiency while offering improved performance. The unit is expected to churn out about 120 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The smaller motor has been deemed necessary for the sedan to meet the Phase 2 Eco Car criteria in Thailand, which mandates Euro 5 compliance and a fuel consumption figure not exceeding 23.25 kmpl.

It will also come with the new the dual-motor Intelligent Multi-mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid powertrain that debuted on the all-new Jazz earlier this year. The tried and tested 1.5-litre naturally aspirated iVTEC petrol will continue to be on offer as well churning out about 118 bhp, while the 1.5-litre iDTEC diesel will also remain on offer, particularly in India. India is expected to get a hybrid version of the City, which will help achieve higher efficiency figures and lower emissions as well. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual or a CVT unit, depending on the engine and the market.

The Honda City remains for ASEAN as well as Latin American markets and will go on sale in other South Asian countries this year. Honda Car India is likely to showcase the model at the 2020 Auto Expo, and we will get a fair idea on the pricing at the same time as well. That being said, do expect a marginal hike in prices when the model goes on sale next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.