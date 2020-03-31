2020 Honda City Receives 5-Star ASEAN NCAP Safety Rating

The New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries has crash tested the newly launched Honda City model. This is the third assessment that ASEAN NCAP performed on the model in which the first was conducted in 2012 whilst the second in 2014. The new-gen sedan obtained an overall score of 86.54 points which sees it receive a 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating. The City received 44.83 points for the Adult Occupant Protection category, 22.82 points for Child Occupant Protection and 18.89 points for Safety Assist Technologies. While the new-generation City will be launched in India soon, the one crash tested has been manufactured in Thailand.

The new sedan has a standard fitment of four airbags, seatbelt reminder system for both of its frontal occupants and electronic stability control across all its variants. An emergency stop signal technology is also available in the current City variant that is launched and sold in the Thailand market either as standard or optional fitment.

ASEAN NCAP Chairperson, Dr. Siti Zaharah Ishak said, "I am also pleased that in addition to the existing safety assist technologies ASEAN NCAP is assessing, which will be available in variants that will be launched soon, Honda has also added an Emergency Stop Signal technology that consumers will benefit in mitigating any unwanted collision."

The next-gen Honda City will launch in India very soon

During the Phase I of ASEAN NCAP assessment in 2012, the Honda City was awarded a 5-Star safety rating for Adult Occupant protection with a score of 15.44 over 16.00 points and 81 per cent compliance for the child occupant protection category. ASEAN NCAP again assessed the model in 2014 in which it received two ratings (4- and 5-Star) for Adult Occupant protection with the score of 15.80 points over 16.00 and 4-Star for child occupant protection category with 83 per cent compliance.

