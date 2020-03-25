New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda CBR250RR Details Revealed; Gets More Power And Features

Honda has taken the wraps off the 2020 Honda CBR250RR in Japan. It is a brand new model and gets significant updates in terms of features and power output.

The 2020 Honda CBR250RR gets a bunch of update to the features and had increased power output too

  • The 2020 Honda CBR250RR gets more features & increased power
  • It gets ride-by-wire technology along with three riding modes
  • We do not see it coming to India any time soon

The details for the 2020 Honda CBR250RR are finally out, after we had the first glimpse of the motorcycle in January 2020. The new CBR250RR gets a bunch of updates in order to make it better equipped to take on the Kawasaki ZX-25R. The parallel-twin motor now makes 40 bhp instead of the earlier 37 bhp and even though the updated torque figures haven't been announced, we expect it to go up. For your reference, the previous model made 23.3 Nm. Other updates include a bi-directional quick-shifter along with ride-by-wire technology. The new CBR250RR also gets three riding modes which are Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

(The 2020 CBR250RR gets the same parallel-twin motor but now makes 40 bhp, instead of 37 bhp)

In terms of design, the motorcycle doesn't change much but seems to have borrowed cues from its bigger siblings like the CBR650R and the new CBR1000RR. There will be whole new range of colour options. We particularly like the new colour combination of white, red frame and gold painted wheels and gold-finished forks. Other bits such as the petal disc brakes and the dual-barrel exhaust stay the same.

Also Read: Honda CBR250R To Be Discontinued In India From April 2020

nbp885b8

(We highly doubt whether the motorcycle will be launched in India any time soon)

The motorcycle has been launched in Japan and the prices start from 847,000 yen or ₹ 5.78 lakh. It will make its way to Indonesia soon as well. But we don't see it coming to India any time soon because the price for that segment will be too high. India had the Honda CBR250R and it will be discontinued come April 1, 2020 as Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India will not be upgrading this model to meet BS6 emission norms. The BS4 HondaCBR250R had a 249 cc single-cylinder engine that made 26 bhp and 22.9 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The 2020 Honda CBR250RR would have been the perfect upgrade and would have rivalled the successful KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India.

Source: Young Machine

