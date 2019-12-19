2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade UK Prices Announced

The new Honda CBR1000RR-R is one of the most awaited superbikes since it was unveiled at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy, in November 2019. With the most powerful engine ever in a Fireblade, as well as electronic suspension in the top-spec SP variant, as well as aerodynamic winglets, it was expected that the Fireblade will get revised pricing. And now, with UK prices announced for the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R, it will definitely be on the expensive side, even when it's launched in India, sometime later in 2020.

Also Read: Patent Images Reveal Honda CB Hornet 160R-Based Neo-Retro Scrambler

New Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP features Brembo Stylema brakes

The base variant of the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R is priced at GBP 19,999 (around ₹ 18.57 lakh) and the SP model is priced at GBP 23,499 (around ₹ 21.84 lakh). Both variants get the same engine, a new 999 cc, inline four cylinder engine that puts out 215 bhp of power at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 12,500 rpm. The difference in the base variant and the SP model is that the top-spec variant gets electronically adjustable semi-active Ohlins suspension, Brembo Stylema brake calipers and of course the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) paintjob.

Also Read: 2019 Honda Activa 125 BS6 Review

New full-colour TFT dash allows the rider to toggle through the riding modes and other electronics

However, pricing isn't as simple as just converting the UK price to INR under current exchange rates. While it's expected that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will, at some point, offer the flagship superbike on sale in India, it will be a full import, or a completely built unit (CBU), which will attract levies and import duties, so it is quite likely that the new CBR1000RR-R, when it's launched in India, will be an expensive motorcycle. We're not sure if HMSI will offer both the base and SP variants, but logically speaking, it makes sense to offer the new CBR1000RR-R in limited numbers, and on special orders. So, expect prices of over ₹ 20 lakh once it's launched in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.