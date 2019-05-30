New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda Africa Twin Rumours Suggest 1100 cc Engine

New Honda Africa Twin likely to get a bigger, more powerful engine and variable valve timing, according to latest reports.

View Photos
The 2020 Honda Africa Twin to get more power, variable valve timing

Highlights

  • 2020 Honda Africa Twin may get a 1080 cc engine making 100 bhp
  • New Africa Twin to get variable valve timing
  • The 2020 Honda Africa Twin likely to be unveiled at EICMA 2019

More rumours of an updated Honda Africa Twin have again resurfaced, and this time there are more details on what the updated 2020 Honda Africa Twin will get, apart from a bigger, more powerful engine. Rumours have been going around since February this year, according to which, the 2020 Africa Twin is expected to get a bigger engine, with a displacement bump from the current 998 cc to 1080 cc, with maximum power output at around 100 bhp. And along with a bigger engine, also expected is a design and feature upgrade, with a completely new electronics suite.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Africa Twin May Get More Power

e3q8d6to

The Honda Africa Twin is an impressive adventure motorcycle

But now, latest reports indicate that there could be more than just more power and a design update on the 2020 Honda Africa Twin. Japanese publication Young Machine has quoted a source with knowledge of the new Africa Twin development as saying that the new Africa Twin will use a system similar to the "BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada 1260." While Young Machine does not go into details on what this system could be, there's only one technology both the Multistrada 1260 and the R 1250 GS sport, as an upgrade from their earlier models. And that is variable valve timing.

0 Comments

The Multistrada 1260 uses Ducati's Desmodromic Valve Timing (DVT) system while BMW has introduced its own ShiftCam technology on the R 1250 GS, which will also debut on the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR. The new Africa Twin will have to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations, and variable valve timing may just be the technology which will help draw a wider powerband from a bigger engine, yet produce fewer emissions. Cosmetically too, the new Africa Twin is expected to get a complete revamp, with new headlamps, possibly even with cornering lights, as well as a full-colour instrument panel to help toggle through the new electronics suite the bike comes with. The updated Honda Africa Twin is expected to be showcased at the 2019 EICMA show in November, with the bike hitting dealerships as a 2020 model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,432 - 88,693 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
View More
x
Polarity Electric Bike With 100 kmph Top Speed Spotted Testing
Polarity Electric Bike With 100 kmph Top Speed Spotted Testing
Production-Ready KTM 390 Adventure Spotted
Production-Ready KTM 390 Adventure Spotted
MG Motor India To Kick Start Bookings For The Hector SUV From June 4, 2019
MG Motor India To Kick Start Bookings For The Hector SUV From June 4, 2019
Hyundai Venue Review
Hyundai Venue Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities