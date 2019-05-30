2020 Honda Africa Twin Rumours Suggest 1100 cc Engine

More rumours of an updated Honda Africa Twin have again resurfaced, and this time there are more details on what the updated 2020 Honda Africa Twin will get, apart from a bigger, more powerful engine. Rumours have been going around since February this year, according to which, the 2020 Africa Twin is expected to get a bigger engine, with a displacement bump from the current 998 cc to 1080 cc, with maximum power output at around 100 bhp. And along with a bigger engine, also expected is a design and feature upgrade, with a completely new electronics suite.

The Honda Africa Twin is an impressive adventure motorcycle

But now, latest reports indicate that there could be more than just more power and a design update on the 2020 Honda Africa Twin. Japanese publication Young Machine has quoted a source with knowledge of the new Africa Twin development as saying that the new Africa Twin will use a system similar to the "BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada 1260." While Young Machine does not go into details on what this system could be, there's only one technology both the Multistrada 1260 and the R 1250 GS sport, as an upgrade from their earlier models. And that is variable valve timing.

The Multistrada 1260 uses Ducati's Desmodromic Valve Timing (DVT) system while BMW has introduced its own ShiftCam technology on the R 1250 GS, which will also debut on the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR. The new Africa Twin will have to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations, and variable valve timing may just be the technology which will help draw a wider powerband from a bigger engine, yet produce fewer emissions. Cosmetically too, the new Africa Twin is expected to get a complete revamp, with new headlamps, possibly even with cornering lights, as well as a full-colour instrument panel to help toggle through the new electronics suite the bike comes with. The updated Honda Africa Twin is expected to be showcased at the 2019 EICMA show in November, with the bike hitting dealerships as a 2020 model.

