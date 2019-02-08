New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda Africa Twin May Get More Power, Bigger Engine

The Honda Africa Twin is expected to get a slightly bigger engine with over 100 bhp of power for the 2020 model.

View Photos
The Honda Africa Twin is rumoured to be getting updated for 2020

Highlights

  • 2020 Honda Africa Twin may get a 1080 cc engine making 100 bhp
  • The 2020 Africa Twin expected to get significantly updated
  • The 2020 Honda Africa Twin likely to be unveiled at EICMA 2019

Latest rumours seem to suggest that the Honda Africa Twin may get a lot of significant updates for 2020, with a new more powerful and larger engine which will meet the Euro 5 emission regulations, as well as more technology and electronics. The 2020 Honda Africa Twin will get a slightly larger parallel-twin engine, with displacement up from the current 998 cc to 1080 cc, with power also getting an increment by around 5 bhp. The fuel tank is also expected to be larger, with an increase in capacity from the current 18 litres to 20 litres, while the automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT) is also expected to be improved.

Watch Our 2018 Honda Africa Twin Review:

Honda Africa Twin

14.02 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Africa Twin

The current Honda CRF1000L, or Honda Africa Twin as it's called, was launched in 2016, and an update last year saw the introduction of ride-by-wire throttle and four riding modes, as well as a seven-level traction control system. In India, only the automatic DCT version of the Africa Twin is available and is assembled by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). So far, HMSI has around 150 Africa Twin customers in India, and the adventure bike has been appreciated for its seamless off-road performance and unique automatic transmission. Where the Africa Twin lacked is in two-up performance and sustained highway cruising at high speeds, somethings which the 2020 model is expected to address.

e3q8d6to

The 2018 Honda Africa Twin is a capable off-road bike

Also Read: 2018 Honda Africa Twin Review

While the Honda Africa Twin has been able to carve a niche following for itself, it's still considered a simple ADV, the DCT notwithstanding. The competition, has gone on to upgrade their models with the latest electronics and ABS systems, including multiple riding modes and other modern features. Among the expected upgrades are keyless ignition, and a new full-colour TFT instrument panel, which will boast of Bluetooth connectivity for multimedia support, turn-by-turn navigation, and multiple device connections.

v4brd52g

(The off-road capability of the 2018 Honda Africa Twin is immediately likeable)

0 Comments

So far, there's been no official confirmation or news about the upgraded Africa Twin. But expect some news around the new Africa Twin, with power over 100 bhp and possibly some news around the 2019 EICMA show in Milan in November this year. The model though will only be launched commercially in 2020, so there's still time left for it to hit the market if you're thinking of getting the updated model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Africa Twin with Immediate Rivals

Honda Africa Twin
Honda
Africa Twin
BMW 850 GS
BMW
850 GS
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati
Multistrada 950
Ducati Hyperstrada
Ducati
Hyperstrada
BMW 750 GS
BMW
750 GS
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati
Multistrada 1200
Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph
Tiger 800
BMW R 1200
BMW
R 1200
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW
R 1250 GS
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph
Tiger 1200
TAGS :
2020 Honda Africa Twin Updated Honda Africa Twin Honda Africa Twin DCT

Latest News

Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R vs Bajaj Dominar vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price Comparison
Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R vs Bajaj Dominar vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price Comparison
2020 Honda Africa Twin May Get More Power, Bigger Engine
2020 Honda Africa Twin May Get More Power, Bigger Engine
Mahindra XUV300 Receives 4000 Bookings Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Receives 4000 Bookings Ahead Of Launch
Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Takes Delivery Of New BMW G 310 GS
Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Takes Delivery Of New BMW G 310 GS
UK firm keen to make electric SUV vehicles in Pondy: Minister
UK firm keen to make electric SUV vehicles in Pondy: Minister
Bugatti Reveals Special Edition Of The Chiron Sport On Its 110th Anniversary
Bugatti Reveals Special Edition Of The Chiron Sport On Its 110th Anniversary
2019 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.41 Lakh
2019 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.41 Lakh
Sponsored - Road Safety Week: Follow Safety Rules
Sponsored - Road Safety Week: Follow Safety Rules
2019 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
2019 Honda CBR400R Unveiled
Ford To Invest $1 Billion, Hire 500 At Chicago Factories
Ford To Invest $1 Billion, Hire 500 At Chicago Factories
Cold Weather Can Cut Electric Car Range Over 40 Per Cent: AAA
Cold Weather Can Cut Electric Car Range Over 40 Per Cent: AAA
Fiat Chrysler Paid $77 Million In U.S. Fuel Economy Penalties In 2018
Fiat Chrysler Paid $77 Million In U.S. Fuel Economy Penalties In 2018
Honda CB300R India Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Honda CB300R India Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Toyota Confirms Participation In 2019-20 World Endurance Championship
Toyota Confirms Participation In 2019-20 World Endurance Championship
Tesla Knocks $1,100 Off Price Of The Model 3
Tesla Knocks $1,100 Off Price Of The Model 3

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda Africa Twin Alternatives

BMW 850 GS
BMW 850 GS
₹ 13.72 - 15.26 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada
Ducati Hyperstrada
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
BMW 750 GS
BMW 750 GS
₹ 12.66 - 14.2 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 11.52 - 14.07 Lakh *
BMW R 1200
BMW R 1200
₹ 16.79 - 20.18 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 17.97 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 18.01 Lakh *
View More
Explore Africa Twin
×
Explore Now
x
Honda CB300R India Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Honda CB300R India Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features, Price
Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Takes Delivery Of New BMW G 310 GS
Cricketer Sourav Ganguly Takes Delivery Of New BMW G 310 GS
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 Receives 4000 Bookings Ahead Of Launch
Mahindra XUV300 Receives 4000 Bookings Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities