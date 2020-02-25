2020 Honda Africa Twin Launch Date Revealed

The all-new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin was unveiled in September 2019 and now it will finally be launched in India on March 5, 2020. The new motorcycle gets multiple updates including a major update to the engine along with a new look too. The overhaul includes a revised fairing and a lighter frame. There are two variants, the Africa Twin and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports, which is the long-distance touring model. It remains to be seen whether Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches both models or just the Africa Twin. This time, India could also get the Africa Twin with a manual gearbox along with the DCT automatic gearbox.

The biggest update to the 2020 Africa Twin is to the engine. It now displaces 1,084 cc instead of 999 cc and offers 7 per cent more torque along with 6 per cent more peak power. The basic architecture of the engine has been retained, but the parallel-twin mill now gets a longer stroke, up from 75.1 mm to 81.5 mm, and retains the same 92 mm bore. The 1,084 cc, parallel-twin has a compression ratio of 10.1:1 and puts out 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine now gets lighter aluminium cylinder sleeves and redesigned engine casings, resulting in the manual transmission engine of the 2020 Africa Twin being 2.5 kg lighter than before, while the automatic DCT (dual-clutch transmission) engine is 2.2 kg lighter. The new Africa Twin has claimed fuel efficiency figures of 20.4 kmpl for the manual transmission version and 20.8 kmpl for the automatic DCT version.

(The Adventure Sports version has a bigger 25-litre fuel tank and stanard body and engine protection)

The electronics suite of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin has also been updated, with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), now powered by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The engine now features four power levels and three levels of electronic engine braking, with seven levels of HSTC. Honda has also added wheelie control with three levels of input. The new touchscreen instrument panel now offers Bluetooth audio as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity.

(A completely new touchscreen instrument panel if offered in the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin)

The new Africa Twin gets four default riding mode options - Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, and two more additional, and customisable riding modes. The default riding modes also allow some customisation, with seven levels of HSTC, three levels of wheelie control system and the Sports mode in the DCT allowing three levels of gear ratios. The standard model has a fuel tank capacity of 18.8 litres, with a kerb weight of 226 kg while the DCT version has a kerb weight of 236 kg. Suspension is handled by Showa 45 mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork with 230 mm suspension travel. Rear suspension is a mono-block aluminium with Pro-Link and a Showa gas-charged damper with 220 mm rear wheel travel.

(The new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a completely new electronics suite, new ECU, new fuelling and more)

The wheel size combination remains the same with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear combination wire spoked wheels shod with tubed tyres. Braking is handled by 310 mm dual wave floating hydraulic discs with radial fit 4-piston calipers on the front wheel, and a 256 mm single hydraulic disc gripped by a single piston calliper. The dual-channel ABS system offers on-road and off-road settings, and ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off completely.

