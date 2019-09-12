2020 Honda Africa Twin Confirmed With 1,084 cc Engine

The new Honda Africa Twin will indeed be called the Honda CRF 1100 L Africa Twin, as latest vehicle certification filings published in Australia seem to indicate. According to latest reports, the 2020 Honda Africa Twin is confirmed to have a 1,084 cc engine, with a choice of manual and automatic dual clutch transmissions, and will be offered in both a standard as well as Adventure Sports version. According to the documents, quoted by Motorcycle.com, the 2020 Africa Twin will be powered by a 1,084 cc engine which produces 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm. Peak torque is not confirmed yet, but is expected to be around 107 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin will get a redesigned face, updated chassis and a bigger engine with more power

The certification documents also show how the new Africa Twin and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports in a couple of low resolution images, which reveal many additional changes, including an updated chassis, and new bodywork. The electronics suite is also expected to be significantly upgraded on the 2020 Africa Twin, and will be aided by an all-new, full-colour TFT instrument panel, which will give out a long list of read-outs. The face of the bike has been completely redesigned, along with a new frame and a bolt-on subframe.

The Africa Twin Adventure Sports will feature a bigger windscreen, a different seat, and bigger fuel tank

The face of the bike has been re-designed with a more streamlined fairing, with slightly larger twin headlights which are now more integrated into the fairing. The current Africa Twin has air intakes on both sides of the headlights, but the new model has smaller intakes, positioned lower and tucked into the inner side of the fairing. The windshield of the 2020 Africa Twin appears to be smaller in size as well, but the Adventure Sports version sports a larger screen. Other visual changes include new hand guards, and the underbody protection seems to be beefier than before.

The AS variant gets cross-spoke wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, and also gets a deeper, and more comfortable looking seat than the tall one on the current AT. Honda is known to be working on a DOHC system, as well as a direct fuel injection system, but either of those are unlikely to debut on the 2020 model. The 2020 Honda Africa Twin is likely to be unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show in late October.

