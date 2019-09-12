New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda Africa Twin Confirmed With 1,084 cc Engine

Latest vehicle certification filings reveal a 2020 Honda Africa Twin which will almost certainly feature a new 1,084 cc parallel-twin engine.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Honda Africa Twin has been confirmed with a new 1,084 cc engine

Highlights

  • New 1,084 cc engine will make around 101 bhp of power
  • New chassis has a bolt-on subframe, and a redesigned face
  • The 2020 Africa Twin is likely to debut at the Tokyo Motor Show

The new Honda Africa Twin will indeed be called the Honda CRF 1100 L Africa Twin, as latest vehicle certification filings published in Australia seem to indicate. According to latest reports, the 2020 Honda Africa Twin is confirmed to have a 1,084 cc engine, with a choice of manual and automatic dual clutch transmissions, and will be offered in both a standard as well as Adventure Sports version. According to the documents, quoted by Motorcycle.com, the 2020 Africa Twin will be powered by a 1,084 cc engine which produces 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm. Peak torque is not confirmed yet, but is expected to be around 107 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Africa Twin Confirmed

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

CB Shine SP

CB Hornet 160R

CB Shine

Livo

Activa 125

Dio

X-Blade

CB Unicorn 160

CBR 250R

CD 110 Dream

CB Unicorn 150

Navi

Grazia

Activa i

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Dream Neo

Cliq

CB300R

CBR650R

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

Activa 125 FI

k37rukdo

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin will get a redesigned face, updated chassis and a bigger engine with more power

The certification documents also show how the new Africa Twin and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports in a couple of low resolution images, which reveal many additional changes, including an updated chassis, and new bodywork. The electronics suite is also expected to be significantly upgraded on the 2020 Africa Twin, and will be aided by an all-new, full-colour TFT instrument panel, which will give out a long list of read-outs. The face of the bike has been completely redesigned, along with a new frame and a bolt-on subframe.

457jd19k

The Africa Twin Adventure Sports will feature a bigger windscreen, a different seat, and bigger fuel tank

Also Read: 2020 Honda Africa Twin Officially Teased

The face of the bike has been re-designed with a more streamlined fairing, with slightly larger twin headlights which are now more integrated into the fairing. The current Africa Twin has air intakes on both sides of the headlights, but the new model has smaller intakes, positioned lower and tucked into the inner side of the fairing. The windshield of the 2020 Africa Twin appears to be smaller in size as well, but the Adventure Sports version sports a larger screen. Other visual changes include new hand guards, and the underbody protection seems to be beefier than before.

The AS variant gets cross-spoke wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, and also gets a deeper, and more comfortable looking seat than the tall one on the current AT. Honda is known to be working on a DOHC system, as well as a direct fuel injection system, but either of those are unlikely to debut on the 2020 model. The 2020 Honda Africa Twin is likely to be unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show in late October.

0 Comments

(Source: Motorcycle.com)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 - 72,869 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 54,163 - 55,990 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 - 47,715 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 72,388 - 79,788 *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 Launch Live Blog; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 Launch Live Blog; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
Maruti Suzuki's BS6 Models Constitute 70 Per Cent Of Its Total Sales
Maruti Suzuki's BS6 Models Constitute 70 Per Cent Of Its Total Sales
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities