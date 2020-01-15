2020 Honda Activa 6G India Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

The new Honda Activa 6G will come with cosmetic updates along with several new and updated features

The 2020 Honda Activa 6G is all set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The sixth-generation Activa is set to arrive almost two years after the Activa 5G was launched, back at the 2018 Auto Expo, and this one will be BS6 compliant. In addition to that, we also expect the new Activa 6G to come with cosmetic updates along with a bunch of new and updated features, borrowed from the Activa 125 BS6.

Powering the 2020 Honda Activa 6G will be the same 109.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which will be fuel-injected and compliant to the upcoming emission regulations. Having said that, we expect the power figures to remain similar to the current model, which puts out 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and develops 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

On the features front, we expect Honda to offer cosmetic updates, including a new LED headlight, digital instrument console with multi-information display, as well as other best-in-class features, like possibly a side stand down engine inhibitor, like the one on the Activa 125 BS6 model.

