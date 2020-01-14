2020 Honda Activa 6G BS6: What To Expect

New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the sixth generation Honda Activa 6G on January 15, 2020. Here's what we can expect from the new Honda Activa 6G BS6 scooter.

The new Honda Activa 6G will replace the Honda Activa 5G featured here

Highlights

  • 2020 Honda Activa 6G to be launched on January 15, 2020
  • New Honda Activa 6G will be a BS6 model with fuel-injection
  • Prices expected to begin from around Rs. 60,000 (ex-showroom)

The Honda Activa 6G will be launched on January 15, 2020. The sixth-generation model of India's highest-selling scooter, will be updated to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, and will feature a fuel-injected engine, which will make it cleaner. The new Honda Activa 6G, as it's likely to be called, will also feature minor cosmetic and feature updates to justify the price hike due to the introduction of fuel-injection. While Honda has been tight-lipped about the 2020 Honda Activa 6G, here's what we can expect from the latest Activa.

Updated Design & Features

While the overall dimensions and silhouette are likely to remain the same, the Honda Activa 6G is likely to get a minor facelift, including an updated face, with LED lighting all round, and a full-digital instrument console, with multiple information display. Honda is also likely to introduce a side-stand engine inhibitor, multi-function key with remote hatch opening, and possibly an external fuel filler cap.

Engine & Mechanical Changes

The engine will likely be retained but will now get fuel-injection (instead of carburettor) on the outgoing model, and the engine is expected to be smoother and more fuel efficient than before. Power output may fall marginally, but not enough to make any noticeable change in the performance of the Activa 6G. Honda is also expected to introduce the new silent-start ACG motor, like the one it has introduced on the Activa 125 BS6 model.

Price Expectation

The outgoing Honda Activa 5G retails with prices starting at ₹ 55,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the new Activa 6G is expected to be priced from between ₹ 60,000-62,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

