2020 Honda Activa 6G BS6 Launch Details Revealed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the sixth generation model of the company's most popular two-wheeler, and India's largest-selling scooter, the Honda Activa. The Honda Activa 6G, as it's likely to be called, is expected to be launched on January 15, 2020. Honda has not revealed the details about the new product to be launched, but according to a 'Block the date' invitation, the latest launch of the New Year is likely to be Honda's most popular two-wheeler in India, the new generation Activa. The new Honda Activa 6G BS6 model will meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, which will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

The most significant change will be the new fuel-injected engine of the BS6 Activa 6G, and while the 110 cc engine will run smoother and will meet the new emission regulations, it is likely to get a minor compromise in power output figures, but may not be noticeable in everyday riding conditions. Honda is also likely to tune the new fuel-injected engine to make it more fuel efficient than the outgoing Activa 5G model it will replace.

Along with the change in the engine, and fuelling (fuel injection instead of carburettor), the new Activa 6G will also likely get some cosmetic updates, including a new LED headlight, digital instrument console with multi-information display, as well as other best-in-class features, like possibly a side stand down engine inhibitor, like the one on the Activa 125 BS6 model. The new Activa 6G is also likely to get Honda's new silent start ACG motor, which has already been introduced in the two BS6 models introduced so far - the Activa 125, as well as the Honda SP 125.

The new Honda Activa 6G will likely see a slight price hike over the current generation Activa 5G. While prices for the current Honda Activa 5G begin at around ₹ 55,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), prices for the new Honda Activa 6G are likely to begin from around ₹ 60,000-62,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.