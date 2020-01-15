New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Honda Activa 6G: All You Need To Know

India's highest-selling two-wheeler, the Honda Activa, has been updated to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Honda Activa 6G has been updated to meet the BS6 emission regulations

Highlights

  • 2020 Honda Activa 6G is priced at Rs. 63,912 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe, with new features
  • New Honda Activa 6G updated to meet BS6 emission regulations

The sixth-generation model of India's highest-selling scooter, and two-wheeler, the Honda Activa, has been launched, with updates to meet the upcoming BS6 emission regulations. The Honda Activa 6G, as it's called, has been significantly updated, with minor cosmetic upgrades, new features, and an updated fuel-injected engine as well, which is likely to be more refined and efficient than the Activa 5G it replaces. So, what all has changed on the 2020 Honda Activa 6G? Here's a look at all you need to know about the latest Activa 6G BS6 model.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Activa 6G Launched; Priced At ₹ 63,912

1k3fdqb

New fuel-injected engine has been updated, and is said to be 10 per cent more fuel-efficient

Engine & Performance

The most significant change to the sixth-generation Honda Activa is the updated fuel-injected engine to meet the new upcoming emission regulations. The engine gets a new silent-start ACG starter motor, which negates any gear meshing noises in the starter motor. There are other mechanical updates inside the engine as well, including an offset cylinder, compact weight crankshaft and optimised piston which reduces overall engine friction.

s0delnl

Updated engine has undergone friction reduction measures, and is said to be 10 per cent more fuel efficient

Optimised weight is said to improve fuel efficiency by as much as 10 per cent over the outgoing model. But while the engine may be more efficient and run smoother than the earlier carburetted 5G, maximum power has fallen slightly. The updated engine makes 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm.

18b23dmc

The Activa 6G has a longer wheelbase, longer seat and bigger floor space

Dimensions & Cycle Parts

The new Activa 6G is bigger than the outgoing model it replaces. The wheelbase has been increased, and the seat is longer and the scooter also offers more floor space. The front wheel is a larger 12-inch diameter now, replacing the 10-inch wheel of the Activa 5G. Suspension has also been updated, with a telescopic front suspension, and a 3-step rear adjustable suspension. The programmed fuel injection has five sensors which results in smooth and linear power output.

6gbetrc

New features include an external fuel filler cap with remote operation, new multi-function ignition key and engine kill switch

Design & Features

The overall design of the new Honda Activa 6G has not gone through a complete transformation. So, it still retains its familiar Activa design, but has been tweaked to justify the new generation tag. The instrument console is an analogue speedometer with an analogue fuel gauge. While the Activa 5G did get a small digital console, that has been completely done away with on the Activa 6G. The new Activa also gets an engine start-stop switch, a multi-function ignition key with remote seat hatch operation, as well as an external fuel filler lid, which has remote operation as well.

u4533opg

The Honda Activa 6G is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe

Price & Variants

The Honda Activa 6G will be available in a choice of six different colours and two variants. The colours are Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. The difference between the Standard variant and the Deluxe variant is the introduction of the LED headlight on the Deluxe model. The Honda Activa 6G Standard variant is priced at ₹ 63,912 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Honda Activa 6G Deluxe variant is priced at ₹ 65,412 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

