2020 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125, Dio Recalled In India

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India has issued a voluntary recall for the new Activa 6G, BS6 Activa 125 and the Dio. The company suspects a quality issue in the rear cushion, which could result in oil leakage or breakage and cause vehicle imbalance.

All the inspection and retification will be done free of cost at Honda dealerships

Highlights

  • The affected models were manufactured between Feb 14-25, 2020
  • The recall process will begin in the next week
  • Honda has sold over 3 lakh BS6 units in the last 5 months

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, one of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, has issued a voluntary recall for three of its scooter models namely the Activa 6G, BS6 Activa 125 and the BS6 Dio. The number of the recalled two-wheelers is not specified but the scooters were manufactured between February 14 and February 25, 2020. The company says that it suspects a quality issue with the rear cushion, where it could result in oil leakage or breakage and could lead to vehicle imbalance. That is the official communication from the company for now.

(The BS6 Honda Activa 125 was recalled in February 2020 for a defect in cooling fan cover and oil gauge)

Honda Two Wheelers will begin the recall campaign in a few days' time and replace the rear cushions if found to be faulty. The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost. The customers will be notified via SMS/e-mail for the inspection of the scooters and owners can also enter the VIN (vehicle identification number) on the company's website to check if their scooter is affected or not. The company had earlier issued a recall for the Activa 125 over a faulty cooling fan cover and a faulty oil gauge last month itself where all models were proactively recalled by the company for inspection and fitment.

2020 Honda Dio

Till date, the company has sold over 3 lakh BS6 compliant vehicles in India, in the last 5 months. The company began selling BS6 models in India in September 2019, with the Activa 125, and currently, it offers five BS6 compliant models - the Activa 125, Activa 6G, and Dio scooters, along with the Shine and SP 125 motorcycles. Furthermore, Honda Two-Wheelers has also announced that all its four factories in India have completed 100 per cent transition to BS6 production.

