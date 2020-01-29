New Cars and Bikes in India

The Hero Pleasure+ 110 FI is the first BS6 compliant scooter from the two-wheeler manufacture and will be offered in two options - steel wheels and alloy wheels.

2020 Hero Pleasure+ 110 FI BS6 scooter offers 10% more fuel efficiency and acceleration

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of its first BS6 compliant scooter, the 2020 Pleasure+ 110 FI. Offered in two options - steel wheels and alloy wheels, the Hero Pleasure+ 110 FI BS6 scooter is priced at ₹ 54,800 and ₹ 56,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the company has commenced the dispatches. Hero began the transition to the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standard last year with the launch of the HF Deluxe BS-VI and Splendor iSmart, which was India's first BS-VI motorcycle as well.

2020 Hero Pleasure+ 110 FI BS6 Scooter is priced ₹ 54,800 to ₹ 56,800

Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "We have been smoothly migrating to BS-VI norms, with the Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI coming in quick succession to the HF Deluxe and Splendor iSmart BS-VI motorcycles. Given the strong customer connect of brand Pleasure, we are confident that the new Pleasure+ too will be a hit with the youth. We have lined up a slew of BS-VI products to be rolled out in the market in the coming weeks."

The updated Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI has been designed and developed completely in-house at the Company's R&D hub - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Visual updates include chrome surround for the headlamps, new alloys, side accents and chrome 3D badging. The scooter comes in 7 colour options - Matt Red, Matt Green, Matt Axis Grey, Glossy Black, Glossy Blue, Glossy White, and Glossy Red.

The Hero Pleasure+ 110 FI BS6 is powered by a 110 cc single-cylinder engine with Programmed Fuel Injection with 'XSens Technology'. The motor is tuned to make 8 bhp at 7000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5500 rpm. The company says the new BS6 version makes offers 10 per cent more fuel efficiency and acceleration, compared to the BS4 model.

