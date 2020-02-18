New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hero Passion Pro And Glamour BS6 Launched In India

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated, BS6 compliant 2020 Hero Passion Pro and Glamour models. Both the bikes come with new styling, features and new 110 cc and 125 cc engines, respectively.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Both the Hero Passion Pro and Glamour come in 2 variants - Drum and Disc brake options

Highlights

  • The Hero Passion Pro is priced between Rs. 64,990 and Rs. 67,190
  • The Hero Glamour is priced between Rs. 68,900 and Rs. 72,400
  • Both the Hero Passion Pro and Glamour are now BS6 compliant

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated 2020 Hero Passion Pro and Glamour motorcycles in India. The bikes come with new stylings, features and new engines that now comply with the upcoming BS6 emission norms. Both the bikes come in two variants - Drum and Disc brake options, and while the 2020 Hero Passion Pro is priced at ₹ 64,990 and ₹ 67,190 respectively, the Glamour range is priced at ₹ 68,900 and ₹ 72,400 respectively, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the motorcycles also come with the company's new XSens fuel injection technology, which helps offer higher fuel-efficiency, better acceleration, smoother ride overall.

Also Read: All-New Hero Xtreme 160R Unveiled; Launch In March 2020

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe

XPulse 200

Passion Pro i3S

Glamour 125

XPulse 200T

Xtreme 200S

Pleasure

Glamour

Splendor iSMART 110

Passion Pro 110

Splendor Pro

Maestro Edge

Pleasure Plus 110

Xtreme Sports

Passion Xpro

Glamour Programmed FI

Karizma ZMR

Duet

Destini 125

Achiever

Splendor iSmart

Xtreme 200R

HF Dawn

Maestro Edge 125

HF Deluxe Eco

lp81moo4

The Hero Passion Pro comes in a triple tone colour and a new engine that churn out 9.02 bhp and a peak torque of 9.79 Nm

Hero has said that both the 2020 Passion Pro and the Glamour get all-new engines. The Hero Passion Pro is powered by a BS6 compliant 110 cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned to churn out 9.02 bhp at 7,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 9.79 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Hero says that compared to the older version, the updated Passion Pro offers 9 per cent more power and 22 per cent more torque. On the other hand, the 2020 Hero Glamour is powered by a new 125 cc single-cylinder petrol that is now tuned to offer 19 per cent more power, the previous Glamour offered 11.5 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. The engine now also comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox instead of a 4-speed unit.

tmsjt9lo

The Hero Glamour gets new alloy wheels, more suspension travel and 19 per cent more power

Visually, the Passion Pro comes with all-new styling with 4 new colour options. The model on the stage came in the new triple tone yellow, silver and black shade with 'Pro' letting used as decals for the tank. The bike gets Hero's new diamond frame with a 25 mm longer wheelbase of 1270 mm, along with with increased suspension travel and ground clearance, which now stand at 120 mm and 180 mm respectively, an increase of 15 mm in both cases. The features include - revised headlamp, new H-pattern taillamp, and black alloy wheels.

0 Comments

The updated Glamour, on the other hand, also comes in 4 colour options, with new split-5-spoke alloy wheels, digital-analogue instrument cluster with realtime fuel efficiency details and i3 technology. The bike also gets auto sailing function. The Glamour now comes with increased suspension travel of 14 per cent upfront and 10 per cent at the rear. The bike also comes with new 100/80 mm wide rear tyre and an increased ground clearance of 180 mm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 63,804 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 61,737 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 1.08 - 1.17 Lakh *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 62,033 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 64,146 - 66,260 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 1.1 Lakh *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 49,452 - 51,567 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 65,020 - 67,134 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 59,745 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 62,588 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 53,150 - 55,136 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 53,286 - 63,328 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 63,751 - 66,605 *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 71,229 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 50,668 - 52,412 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 70,383 - 72,497 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 71,891 - 74,216 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 96,075 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 40,493 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 65,125 - 69,565 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 51,470 *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 4.89 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 4.89 lakh
All-New Hero Xtreme 160R Unveiled; Launch In March 2020
All-New Hero Xtreme 160R Unveiled; Launch In March 2020
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities