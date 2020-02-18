2020 Hero Passion Pro And Glamour BS6 Launched In India

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated 2020 Hero Passion Pro and Glamour motorcycles in India. The bikes come with new stylings, features and new engines that now comply with the upcoming BS6 emission norms. Both the bikes come in two variants - Drum and Disc brake options, and while the 2020 Hero Passion Pro is priced at ₹ 64,990 and ₹ 67,190 respectively, the Glamour range is priced at ₹ 68,900 and ₹ 72,400 respectively, (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the motorcycles also come with the company's new XSens fuel injection technology, which helps offer higher fuel-efficiency, better acceleration, smoother ride overall.

Also Read: All-New Hero Xtreme 160R Unveiled; Launch In March 2020

The Hero Passion Pro comes in a triple tone colour and a new engine that churn out 9.02 bhp and a peak torque of 9.79 Nm

Hero has said that both the 2020 Passion Pro and the Glamour get all-new engines. The Hero Passion Pro is powered by a BS6 compliant 110 cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned to churn out 9.02 bhp at 7,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 9.79 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Hero says that compared to the older version, the updated Passion Pro offers 9 per cent more power and 22 per cent more torque. On the other hand, the 2020 Hero Glamour is powered by a new 125 cc single-cylinder petrol that is now tuned to offer 19 per cent more power, the previous Glamour offered 11.5 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. The engine now also comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox instead of a 4-speed unit.

The Hero Glamour gets new alloy wheels, more suspension travel and 19 per cent more power

Visually, the Passion Pro comes with all-new styling with 4 new colour options. The model on the stage came in the new triple tone yellow, silver and black shade with 'Pro' letting used as decals for the tank. The bike gets Hero's new diamond frame with a 25 mm longer wheelbase of 1270 mm, along with with increased suspension travel and ground clearance, which now stand at 120 mm and 180 mm respectively, an increase of 15 mm in both cases. The features include - revised headlamp, new H-pattern taillamp, and black alloy wheels.

The updated Glamour, on the other hand, also comes in 4 colour options, with new split-5-spoke alloy wheels, digital-analogue instrument cluster with realtime fuel efficiency details and i3 technology. The bike also gets auto sailing function. The Glamour now comes with increased suspension travel of 14 per cent upfront and 10 per cent at the rear. The bike also comes with new 100/80 mm wide rear tyre and an increased ground clearance of 180 mm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.