2020 Hero Passion Pro: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Hero Passion Pro is Hero MotoCorp's latest commuter motorcycle offering which has been updated to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The new Hero Passion Pro, however, is not just an updated model, but is a brand new motorcycle from the ground up, with a new engine, new frame, new bodywork and styling. With prices starting at ₹ 64,990 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Hero Passion Pro is Hero MotoCorp's latest offering in the commuter motorcycle segment.

The new Hero Passion Pro gets new styling, bright new colours, new graphics and has upped the premium quotient

We had a brief spin on the new Hero Passion Pro at Hero's test track at the Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Although our first ride was too brief to give a full review of the bike, it was enough to get a sense of how the engine feels, as well as make a brief first impression. Here's all you need to know about the new Hero Passion Pro.

All-new fuel-injected BS6 engine makes 9.02 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.79 Nm at 5,000 rpm

New BS6 Engine

The 2020 Hero Passion Pro comes with an all-new 110 cc, single-cylinder engine which is not carburetted, but now gets what Hero calls the XSens Programmed fuel injection system. The 110 cc engine is said to deliver high fuel economy, and is said to have 9 per cent more power and 22 per cent more peak torque than the outgoing model. The engine is tuned to put out maximum power of 9.02 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.79 Nm at 5,000 rpm, and gets a four-speed gearbox with an all-up shift pattern. From the experience of our brief first ride at the test track, the new Passion Pro has a smooth and refined engine, and is likely to be positioned as a premium entry-level commuter motorcycle from the Indian manufacturer, with decent fuel economy too.

New Hero Passion Pro gets Auto Sail technology, i3S and is said to be more fuel-efficient

New Features

The new Hero Passion Pro comes with Auto Sail technology, which essentially lets the rider crawl ahead in traffic, without downshifting, and also with standard engine idle start-stop system, called the i3S, which will shut down the engine at stop lights and will restart at the pull of the clutch lever. The new digital-analogue speedometer console also offers real-time fuel efficiency indicator, to help riders adapt their riding style to get optimum fuel consumption.

New Hero Passion Pro looks premium and stylish, and has an all-new engine and new frame

Styling and Design

The all-new body of the Passion Pro comes with a new sleek headlamp, signature tail-lamp and triple tone graphics, giving it a premium and trendy appeal. The new Passion Pro is available in a choice of four colour combination - Sports Red, Techno Blue, Moon Yellow and Glaze Black. New decals add to the sporty and premium design of the new Hero Passion Pro.

The new Hero Passion Pro gets comfortable ergonomics and a new digital-analogue instrument console

New frame, better ergonomics

The 2020 Passion Pro also gets an all-new diamond type frame, and suspension travel has also been increased. The front suspension travel has been increased by 14 per cent, while rear suspension travel has been increased by 10 per cent. The ground clearance has also been increased by 9 per cent, to provide more leverage while handling broken roads and the like. Overall, the riding position is neutral, and our first impressions are positive.

The new Hero Passion Pro is available in two variants

Variants & Prices

The new Hero Passion Pro is available in two variants - a self-start with front drum brake and alloy wheels, priced at ₹ 64,990 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), and a self-start variant with front disc brake, priced at ₹ 67,190 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

