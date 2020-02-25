New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard Unveiled

New entry-level model in the Harley-Davidson Softail line-up features the Milwaukee-Eight 107 v-twin engine displacing 1,750 cc.

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is an entry point to the Softail family with a big v-twin engine

Highlights

  • New H-D Softail Standard launched in the US, Europe
  • H-D India may introduce it later in 2020
  • 1,750 cc, Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine puts out 145 Nm of torque

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is the entry-level model in the Softail family, and has been launched in the US, UK and Australia, but so far, Harley-Davidson India has yet to make any announcement of the model's introduction in India. The Softail Standard is powered by Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-Eight 107 v-twin engine, with the 'big twin' displacing 1,750 cc, and producing 145 Nm of peak torque. The Softail Standard is, in a way, Harley-Davidson's answer to the growing number of Bobber-style models from manufacturers such as Triumph and Indian Motorcycle.

gks745tc

Mini ape-hanger type handlebar with a single round headlight gives the H-D Softail Standard classic appeal

The 1,750 cc v-twin is blacked out, with chrome accents, and dual shotgun exhausts. It's a single-seat Bobber-styled motorcycle, with steel spoked rims with a 19-inch front and 16-inch rear combination, and a single seat with an exposed rear fender. The high 'ape-hanger' type handlebar is complemented by a single round headlight, which is a LED unit. The H-D Softail Standard is only offered in black and tips the scales with a 291 kg dry weight. At the front is the teardrop-shaped 13.2-litre fuel tank, which reveals the frame and big Milwaukee-Eight engine.

lt9u1kg8

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard will be available with four genuine H-D accessory custom packages

0 Comments

Suspension is handled by Harley-Davidson's dual bending valve cartridge-type front fork, covered with clear-coated fork sliders, and at the rear is a mono-shock. Priced at $ 13,500 (around ₹ 9.7 lakh under current exchange rates), the Harley-Davidson Softail Standard will offer an entry-level machine and a perfect platform for customising the bike further according to individual tastes and choices. Harley-Davidson also offers four dedicated accessory packages for those looking to customise the bike with genuine accessory packages right at the showroom. As of now, we're not sure if the new Softail Standard will be offered on sale in India. But it could very well be introduced, as a new 2020 model in the coming months.

