2020 Harley Davidson Fat Boy India Prices Officially Revealed

After revealing the prices for the BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special in India, the American motorcycle manufacturer has officially listed the prices for the 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy on its official website. Offered in two variants, the new 2020 Harley Davidson gets a starting price of ₹ 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. The other variant with more powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine costs ₹ 20.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the bikes come with the company's iconic Milwaukee-Eight engines with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI). Though the company hasn't specified anything about BS6 compliant engines on its official website. However, it is safe to assume that the new 2020 H-D Fat Boy models will meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms that which will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

Harley-Davidson officially revealed the prices of the 2020 Fat Boy motorcycle on its official website

The main highlights of the new 2020 H-D Fat Boy are satin chrome finishes, stream roller stance, powerful Milwaukee-Eight engine, signature-style LED headlight, twin exhausts and more. Mechanically, the 2020 Harley Davidson Fat Boy comes in two engine configurations. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine is a 1,745 cc an air-cooled V-Twin engine tuned to make 144 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm whereas the Milwaukee-Eight 114 unit gets 1,868cc of displacement while churning out the peak torque of 156Nm at 3000 rpm.

Mounted on solid-disc Lakester wheels, the H-D Fat Boy comes with the widest front tyre, which measures 160mm wide whereas the rear tyre is 240mm in width. The overall length of the motorcycle measures 2,370mm with seat height and wheelbase of 670mm and 1,665mm respectively. The ground clearance stands at 115mm. The braking duties are handled by 4-piston calipers up front and dual-piston calipers at the rear.

Moreover, the 2020 Harley Davidson Fat Boy with the Milwaukee-Eight 107 powertrain is offered in five exciting shades - Vivid Black, Barracuda Silver, Spruce, River Rocky Grey/Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver Denim/Black Denim. On the other hand, the Fat Boy with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 unit will be available in 3 colour options - Midnight Blue, Stiletto Red and Zephyr Blue/Black Sunglo.

