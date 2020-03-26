New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Harley Davidson Fat Boy India Prices Officially Revealed

Harley-Davidson has silently revealed the prices for the new 2020 Fat Boy motorcycle in India via official website.

Harley-Davidson reveals India prices for 2020 Fat Boy motorcycle

Highlights

  • 2020 Harley Davidson Fat Boy comes in two engine configurations
  • 2020 Harley Davidson gets starting price of Rs. 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • 2020 Harley Davidson Fat Boy with Milwaukee-Eight 107 Unit Gets 5 Colours

After revealing the prices for the BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special in India, the American motorcycle manufacturer has officially listed the prices for the 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy on its official website. Offered in two variants, the new 2020 Harley Davidson gets a starting price of ₹ 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. The other variant with more powerful Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine costs ₹ 20.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the bikes come with the company's iconic Milwaukee-Eight engines with Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI). Though the company hasn't specified anything about BS6 compliant engines on its official website. However, it is safe to assume that the new 2020 H-D Fat Boy models will meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms that which will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

