2020 Geneva Motor Show: Polestar Reveals The Percept All-Electric Car

Polestar has revealed the Precept Concept ahead of its debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The Percept concept gives a vision of the brand's future direction when it comes to making cars and this includes the use of more sustainable interior materials, and better digital user. The name 'Precept' was chosen to emphasise the vehicle's role in setting out Polestar's intent as the contemporary electric performance brand. One look at the vehicle and you'll notice that the focus is majorly on aerodynamic efficiency. A 3100 mm wheelbase accommodates a large battery pack and yes there is a lot of attention given to the leg- and headroom in the rear.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, "Precept is a declaration, a vision of what Polestar stands for and what makes the brand relevant. The car is a response to the clear challenges our society and industry face. This is not a dream of a distant future, Polestar Precept previews future vehicles and shows how we will apply innovation to minimise our environmental impact.

The front grille is replaced by the Polestar SmartZone, representing a shift from breathing to seeing. An area which once channelled air to radiators and the internal combustion engine, now houses technology for safety sensors and driver assistance functions. Behind a transparent panel dedicated to intelligent hardware are two radar sensors and a high definition camera. The LIDAR pod, mounted atop the glass roof, is given optimal visibility as a next step towards increased driving assistance. The Thor's Hammer LED headlight signature evolves with separated elements, taking on a dynamic, more robotic and brand-defining interpretation.

The Polestar Percept also comes with a glass roof

Precept features an integrated front wing above the SmartZone which accelerates air flow over the long bonnet. This allows air to attach itself to the surface earlier, which improves aerodynamic efficiency and thus improves the vehicle's range. At the rear, the wide light-blade spans the entire width of the car, extending into vertical aero-wings - another aerodynamic feature and a nod to light-weight design.

Conventional side mirrors are replaced by camera-based units, each of which extends outwards on an aerodynamic arm. Inside, the traditional rear-view mirror is replaced with a digital screen, the image collected by a wide-angle camera mounted at the rear of the car. The absence of a conventional rear window means that the Precept's single-volume glass roof extends behind the rear seats and the tailgate itself is designed with a larger opening and higher-mounted hinges improving access.

The LIDAR pod, mounted atop the glass roof, is given optimal visibility as a next step towards increased driving assistance

The next generation HMI, powered by Android, builds on Polestar's close collaboration with Google, which we had told you about. An enlarged, portrait-oriented 15-inch centre touch screen complements a 12.5-inch driver display, and the two are linked by an illuminated blade that encompasses the entire interior. In this execution, the unique Polestar emblem floats holographically inside a solid piece of Swedish crystal between the rear seat headrests. The instrument panel also hosts an array of smart sensors. Eye tracking will allow the car to monitor the driver's gaze and adjust the content of the various screens accordingly. Proximity sensors also enhance the usability of the centre display when driving.

