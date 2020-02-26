2020 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes EQA Electric SUV Teased

Mercedes will unveil the next chapter of the EQ electric sub-brand at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The company will showcase the compact EQA SUV, which is essentially the production version of the all-electric sibling of the GLA. Prototypes of the EQA are currently undergoing winter trials. This winter testing sees the engineers paying particular attention to the thermal management of the battery and the interior, and to charging in the cold. Further aspects are driving safety, traction and energy recovery on ice and snow.

The 2021 Mercedes EQA Prototype is undergoing testing for thermal management of the battery

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its line-up of plug-in hybrids under the EQ Power label and will present additional models with the third-generation hybrid powertrain at the Geneva Motor Show. It was at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show that the company first unveiled the EQA concept but back then it was a three-door car. Now however, we know it's based on the GLA and hence more like a crossover.

The EQA concept features dual electric motors and promised a range of 400 km. The production version is expected to do similar figures

The concept was underpinned by the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA) platform that has been specifically developed for the company's upcoming EV range. It measured 4284 mm in length, 1811 mm in width and 1427 mm in height with a wheelbase measuring 2728 mm and while we don't have the numbers for now, we think it will be longer, wider and taller than the concept.

Compared to the concept, the 2021 Mercedes EQA is likely to be longer and wider in the production guise

We wait to know more about the powertrain of the EQA, but the concept was powered by two electric motors that are located at each axle and churn out a combined power output of 268 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The EQA concept features a 60 kw flat battery pack that provides a range of up to 400 km in a single charge. There are two drive modes - Sport and Sport+. While the standard wall charging option is available on the EQA EV, Mercedes has also developed wireless inductive charging. The wall charging option also comes with a high speed charging option that will provide the juice for 100 km in 10 minutes. The EQA will be manufactured at the company's Hambach plant in France.

