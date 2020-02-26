2020 Geneva Motor Show: BMW Concept i4 Teased

It was just a few months ago that BMW confirmed the i4 electric sedan and now ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the company has dropped in a teaser of its first pure-electric Gran Coupe. BMW will showcase the car for the very first time on March 3, 2020. The development of the BMW i4 is part of a comprehensive product offensive by the BMW Group in the field of models with electrified drive. By 2023, the BMW Group will have 25 models with electrified drive in its program.

As far as the details go, BMW has revealed a lot ahead of the official launch and says that the electric motor, power electronics, charging unit and high-voltage battery have been entirely newly developed. The electric motor developed for the BMW i4 delivers a maximum output of around 530 bhp reaching the level of a V8 engine in current BMW models fitted with a combustion engine. The company also states that it will be very efficient and that's when jaws drop when they look at the 600 km range the i4 will offer.

The fifth generation of BMW eDrive also includes a newly designed high-voltage battery featuring the latest battery cell technology. The design of the high-voltage battery developed for the BMW i4 is characterised by its extremely flat design and optimised energy density. With a weight of some 550 kilograms, it has an energy content of around 80 kWh.

The all-electric BMW i4 will be produced from 2021 onwards and subsequently launched on the global automotive markets. The new model will be manufactured at the company's main plant in Munich. In addition to the sporty, elegant design that is typical of a 4-door coupé of the brand, the BMW i4 is characterised by impressive performance features. The BMW i4 will be able to spring from 0-100 kmph in around 4 seconds while top speed is rated at 200 kmph.

The electric drive component of the BMW i4, its charging unit and high-voltage battery are all developed in-house by the BMW Group. Production is carried out in-house or according to BMW Group specifications. Here, the experience gained from development of the previous generations of BMW eDrive technology is consistently tapped into with the aim of optimising all components on an ongoing basis.

