2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Launched; Prices Start At 29.55 Lakh

The 2020 Ford Endeavour has been launched at an introductory prices that is valid until April 30

The 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 model has been launched in India priced at ₹ 29.55 lakh to ₹ 33.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Now offered with a new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, the SUV also gets Ford's latest 10-speed automatic transmission as standard. Compared to the outgoing BS4 model, the 2020 Ford Endeavour is now cheaper by up to ₹ 1.45 lakh, however, the company has said that these are introductory prices and valid on bookings made until April 30. Ford India will increase prices of the 2020 Endeavour range by up to ₹ 70,000 from May 1, 2020.

Variants New 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Old Ford Endeavour BS4 2.0L EcoBlue Diesel Engine 2.2L TDCi Diesel Engine 3.2L TDCi Diesel Engine Titanium 4X2 MT NA ₹ 29.20 Lakh NA Titanium 4X2 AT ₹ 29.55 Lakh NA NA Titanium+ 4X2 AT ₹ 31.55 Lakh INR 32.33 Lakh NA Titanium+ 4X4 AT ₹ 33.25 Lakh NA ₹ 34.70 Lakh

Also Read: Ford Figo, Aspire & Freestyle Upgraded To BS6 Norms

Ford Endeavour 33.52 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Talking about the newly launched BS6 Ford Endeavour, Anurag Mehrotra, President & Managing Director, Ford India, said "With 2020 Endeavour, we are offering a product that combines best of both worlds - outstanding capabilities & class-leading fuel efficiency - and thereby delivering more than SUV customers expect. With its enhanced value proposition, we are confident that the Endeavour will become the SUV of choice for several new customers."

The 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 comes with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that makes 168 bhp and 240 Nm torque

The new 2.0-litre was first introduced in 2017 to meet Euro 6 emissions standards in the global markets, and it has been powering the Thailand-spec Ford Everest (Endeavour) ever since. While we were expecting the company introduced the engine in India last year, with the Endeavour facelift, the company said that it will bring the engine with the BS6 update, and we have finally got it. The motor is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque. The motor offers 20 per cent more low-end torque from the outgoing 2.2L TDCi engine and it's also more efficient now, and the 4X2 version offers 13.90 Kmpl, while the 4X4 version returns an average fuel efficiency of 12.4 Kmpl. Ford EcoBlue engine is also more refined and quieter with a 4-decibel reduction in idle noise.

The 2020 Ford Endeavour is also the only vehicle in India to get a 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Also Read: BS6 Ford EcoSport Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 8.04 Lakh

The 2020 Ford Endeavour is also the only vehicle in India to get a 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission, which the company says reduces the gaps in available power & acceleration between gears providing smoother acceleration response. The transmission also gets Progressive Range Select or SelectShift.

The 2020 Ford Endeavour gets SYNC 3 with 8-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay with new FordPass connectivity system

Visually, the SUV looks identical to the BS4 model, however, on the features front, the SUV now also comes with the company's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass. The system offers functions like - like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels & distance to empty & locating their vehicle remotely. The SUV also gets all-LED headlamps offering low and high beam provide up to 20% greater lighting penetration for enhanced night-time visibility. The SUV will continue to offer features like - Terrain Management System (TMS), SYNC 3 with 8-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay, A panoramic sun-roof, covering up to 50% of the roof, Semi-Auto Parallel Park Assist, push start button, hand-free power lift rear gate, and 8-way power-adjustable driver & front passenger seat. The SUV also gets Hill launch assist and hill descent control.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.