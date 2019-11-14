2020 Ferrari Roma: What We Know So Far

The Ferrari Roma is the company's fifth launch of the year and the third all-new model. The Roma is a brand new grand tourer (GT) from Ferrari and it will be available internationally from the first quarter of 2020 onwards. The name of course, is taken from Rome, Italy's capital and Ferrari says that the Roma's inspiration comes from 'La Dolce Vita' or living life carefree, which was the way Romans used to live in the 1950s and '60s. The Roma is built on a brand new platform as well. Here is everything you need to know about the Ferrari Roma.

Also Read: All-New Ferrari Roma Breaks Cover

The Ferrari Roma's front end is characterised by the body-coloured grille along with the sharp LED adaptive headlamps

Design

The Ferrari Roma is a stunner, period! The overall design, Ferrari says, has been inspired by the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso. And the Roma being a front engine car, it gets a long hood. The front end is characterised by the body-coloured grille along with the sharp LED adaptive headlamps and the flared fenders. View it in profile and the clean, elegant lines of the car come to the fore. The shape is typical of a GT and the rear roofline merges into the muscular haunches, giving the Roma a sense of sportiness. At the rear, your attention directly goes to the strips of LED tail lamps and the two pairs of exhaust tips on either side. There is a rear spoiler integrated into the rear windscreen which is said to deploy automatically at high speeds. Needless to say, the design of the Ferrari Roma incorporates minimalism quite beautifully.

The shape of the Ferrari Roma is typical of a GT and the rear roofline merges into the muscular haunches

Engine

The Ferrari Roma uses the 3.9-litre turbocharged V8, which has won the engine of the year award four years in a row and does duty on the 488 Pista as well. It displaces 3,855 cc and pumps out 620 bhp at 5,750 - 7,500 rpm. The peak torque output is a mind boggling 760 Nm at 3,000 - 5,750 rpm. The gearbox is also new, an 8-speed Dual Clutch Automatic, which is about 6 kg lighter than its 7-speed predecessor and offers better, crisper shifts.

70 per cent of the components used in the making of the Ferrari Roma are entirely new.

Chassis

The engineers at Ferrari have used the new modular technology in the chassis of the Roma. This means that both, the body-shell and the chassis have been redesigned to incorporate the latest weight reduction and advanced production technologies. In fact, 70 per cent of the components are entirely new. The Roma also gets new vehicle dynamics systems such as the Side Slip Control 6.0 and a dynamic enhancer that controls the yaw angle by hydraulically adjusting brake pressure at the callipers.

Interior

The Ferrari Roma is a 2+ coupe which means that along with the two seats up front, there are two small seats at the rear

The cabin design consists of two separate cells, one each for the driver and the passenger. It is a 2+ coupe which means that along with the two seats up front, there are two small seats at the rear which can used for keeping luggage or having children, definitely not adults! There is a flat-bottomed steering wheel with all the haptic controls and behind that is a 16-inch digital instrument console, reading out all the necessary information. And there is an 8.4-inch vertical tablet-like touchscreen in the centre as well, which can be used to control the AC, infotainment and so on along with a small display for the passenger as well. Ferrari will also offer optional advanced driver assistance systems, matrix LED headlamps and adaptive cruise control as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.