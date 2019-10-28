2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Unveiled

The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark will be the most affordable model in the Ducati Scrambler range

The Ducati Scrambler Icon will be getting the 'dark' treatment in 2020, and it will be the most affordable Ducati Scrambler model. The Scrambler Icon Dark was announced at the World Ducati Premiere in Rimini, Italy. The Icon Dark is essentially the same bike as the base Scrambler Icon, which we have reviewed earlier in 2019, but is essentially a new variant with cosmetic updates, now making it the most affordable model in the Ducati Scrambler family. The Icon Dark colour will also feature on the Scrambler Full Throttle, the Cafe Racer and the Desert Sled.

The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark gets a silver-on-black treatment with matte black finishes

According to Ducati, "It represents the perfect starting point for creating your own version of the bike thanks to the wide range of original accessories that suit the "matte black" colour of the tank and fenders, just like the extensive catalog of apparel that completes the Ducati Scrambler world."

The rear view mirrors are round to keep costs in check, and the LED indicators have been replaced with bulbs

To make the Icon Black the most affordable Scrambler, the bike replaces the rear view mirrors and LED turn indicators on the standard Icon model, with conventional round mirrors and traditional bulb indicators. The all-black colour theme of the Scrambler Icon Dark includes blacked-out mechanicals, contrasting brush metal finished aluminium tank panels and a stubby exhaust, which come together to give the bike a distinctive new look. Mechanically, there are no changes to the 2020 Ducati Scrambler.

Mechanically, nothing has changed on the Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark

It's powered by the same 803 cc, L-twin, air-cooled engine which puts out 73 bhp of power and 67 Nm of peak torque. The 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels get Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres, and the front wheel gets a four-piston brake caliper gripping a 330 mm disc, while a single-piston caliper with a 245 mm disc on the rear wheel takes care of braking duties. Suspension is handled by a 41 mm Kayaba inverted fork, and an adjustable single monoshock at the rear. The Scrambler Icon Dark has everything finished in black, with just the exhaust pipes finished in stainless steel, and an aluminium finish exhaust end can complete the contrasting look. Ducati India is expected to introduce the Scrambler Icon Dark, in all likelihood, as a 2020 model.

