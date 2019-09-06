New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 GT To Feature Radar Cruise Control

New Ducati Multistrada 1260 GT will feature radar-based cruise control system. The new 1260GT will be unveiled later this year.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
New Ducati Multistrada 1260 GT to feature radar-based cruise control system

Highlights

  • New Multistrada 1260GT will be a touring-focussed model
  • Radar-assisted cruise control system to debut on Multistrada 1260GT
  • New Multistrada 1260 GT expected to be unveiled at EICMA 2019

Ducati will unveil a new Multistrada 1260 GT later this year, a higher-specification GT variant which will have Ducati's latest advanced rider assistance system, in the form of radar-assisted cruise control. The Multistrada 1260 GT will be based on the current Ducati Multistrada 1260, and will likely have the same specifications and dimensions, and will not have any mechanical updates as such. In addition to touring accessories, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 GT will feature the latest radar-assisted cruise control system. We expect the new Multistrada 1260 GT to be unveiled later this year, possibly at the EICMA show in Milan, and to be introduced as a 2020 model.

Also Read: Ducati Demonstrates Bike To Car Communication System

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

Diavel

Hypermotard 950

Diavel 1260

Monster 821

Monster 797

SuperSport

1299 Panigale

959 Panigale

Scrambler

Monster 1200

Scrambler 1100

XDiavel

Multistrada 1260

Multistrada 1200S

Multistrada 950

Hypermotard 939

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Scrambler Desert Sled

Hyperstrada 939

Multistrada 1200

8i7ht2dc

The rear radar will warn the rider of approaching vehicles as well as point out vehicles in the 'blind spot'

Ducati has been working on advanced rider assistance systems (ARAS) since 2016, and a radar-based warning system has already been announced by the Italian brand. The rear radar will be able to identify and point out vehicles present in the rider's 'blind spot' or even traffic approaching at high speed from behind. Ducati is working on several other hi-tech safety systems as part of the brand's strategy called "Safety Road Map 2025" under which several new advanced rider assistance systems will be introduced, including the radar-based cruise control system.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Working On Adaptive Cruise Control

The new radar-based cruise control will be used in the L-twin format, and not the upcoming V4-engine Multistrada that Ducati is already working on. The 1260GT will be a more touring-focussed version of the current Ducati Multistrada 1260, and we expect the new model to be introduced in India as well, possibly sometime in mid-2020.

0 Comments

Source: Motorcyclenews.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 58.26 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹ 12.83 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
₹ 18.87 - 20.51 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 8.48 - 10.49 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 17.06 - 22.81 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
₹ 18.48 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 10.64 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Maruti Boss Challenges Indian Suppliers To Manufacture Key Electronic Components In India
Maruti Boss Challenges Indian Suppliers To Manufacture Key Electronic Components In India
Evolet Launches Electric Two-Wheelers In India; Prices Start At Rs. 39,499
Evolet Launches Electric Two-Wheelers In India; Prices Start At Rs. 39,499
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities