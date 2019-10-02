2020 Ducati 959 Panigale spotted on test

Two heavily camouflaged test mules of a Ducati superbike has been spotted on test, and the bikes seem to be advanced prototypes of the 2020 Ducati 959 Panigale. The camouflaged wrapping on the bodywork is designed to hide the shape of the motorcycles, but there's no mistaking that these are indeed test mules of the upcoming Ducati 959 Panigale. What is exciting is that the bikes seem to be in almost production-ready form, so along with the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera, as well as possibly the Ducati Multistrada V4, there is a very real possibility that the new 959 Panigale could also be unveiled very soon, possibly at Ducati's new range unveil on October 23 at Rimini, Italy.

What's apparent in the new 959 Panigale is that the bike seems to have got a new single-sided swingarm, losing the double-sided swingarm of the outgoing model. The exhaust design is also new, and features a short shotgun-style silencer which comes out from under the engine fairing. Other differences point to a newly designed exhaust heat shield. Suspension will be handled by Marzocchi forks and Brembo brakes, like the outgoing model.

So far, we're not sure about any technical changes, but it's almost certain that the new 959 Panigale will get some updates, possibly to the ECU and the fuelling, to make it ready to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations. After the late October product range unveil, the new Ducati 959 Panigale will almost certainly be showcased at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy, along with other new and updated models from Ducati.

(Source: Visordown.com)

