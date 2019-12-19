New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 Spotted

The spyshots of the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 show that it gets a new instrument console and a new colour scheme!

We expect the BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 to be launched in the first quarter of 2020

Highlights

  • The TVS 2020 BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 gets a new instrument console
  • The colour scheme and the graphics on the bike are new too
  • Expect a premium of at least Rs. 10,000 over the BS4 model

TVS Motor Company is all geared up to launch the 2020 BS6 model of the TVS Apache RR 310. Now, a spyshot of the motorcycle is doing the rounds on the internet at what is probably the MMRT in Chennai. One can clearly see that the motorcycle gets a fresh colour scheme with new graphics and a brand new full colour TFT instrument console, in place of the old unit. This one too is a vertical unit and has a rectangular shape. We believe this unit will be easier to read on the go, thanks to its bright white backlight and now it offers much more information.

chsvob98

(The new BS6 RR 310 gets a brand new full-colour TFT instrument console, which could possibly get TVS' SmartXonnect system)

In fact, we will not be surprised if the 2020 BS6 model of the RR 310 also gets TVS' SmartXonnect system and a better, upgraded version of it too, with features such as turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth telephony and so on. The left side switchgear also gets a new button for navigating through the menu on the instrument console. With the BS6 engine, we expect the motorcycle to have a marginal drop in power and torque figures, like in the recently launched BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the RTR 200 4V.

b60fhb3

(Along with a BS6 engine and a new console, the updated RR 310 also gets a new colour scheme)

The other important update is the new black, grey and red colour scheme with new graphics. The inner fairing seems to retain its gloss-black colour scheme. We expect the BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 to be launched in the first quarter of 2020 and expect it to carry a premium of around ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 12,000 as the motorcycle features a brand new instrument console as well.

Source: Auto Khabar YouTube

