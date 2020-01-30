New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 2.40 Lakh

The 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India and it gets a host of updates along with a BS6 compliant engine. Theres a brand new instrument console on offer with upgraded electronics, new colour scheme and much more.

| Updated:
11,684  Views
View Photos
Racers Jagan Kumar & Aishwarya Pissay with M. Dighole, Head - Marketing, & V Harne - President - NPD, TVS

Highlights

  • The Apache RR310 gets a new vertical tablet like instrument console
  • Now comes with ride-by-wire technology
  • It also gets 4 riding modes

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2020 BS6 model of the TVS Apache RR 310. The prices start at ₹ 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In terms of looks and design, TVS' flagship motorcycle now gets fresh colour schemes. The new black, grey and red colour scheme with new graphics looks really nice on the motorcycle and makes the motorcycle look sportier than before. The inner fairing seems to retain its gloss-black colour scheme. But the biggest update is the new vertical tablet-like instrument console, which is full-colour TFT unit and looks quite cool. The bright white backlight and the colours make it easier to read on the go.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Review

TVS is now offering ride-by-wire technology on the 2020 BS6 Apache RR 310 along with four riding modes (Urban, Track, Sport and Rain). The new Apache RR 310 also gets TVS' next-generation SmartXonnect system which allows Bluetooth connectivity along with riding telemetry. The other important update on the 2020 BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 is the Glide Thru Technology Plus, which works in the first and second gear and improves the bike's crawling ability, thereby reducing rider fatigue in traffic situations.

63elstro

The new black, grey and red colour scheme with new graphics looks really nice 

This is the first time that a TVS motorcycle gets ride-by-wire and riding modes. Each riding mode has a separate theme which shows up on the new instrument console, making it more engaging. There are two engine modes. The Track and Sport modes offer maximum power output along with sharp throttle response while the Urban and Rain mode dial down the power output and have a slightly muted throttle response. The anti-lock brakes are also calibrated according to the riding mode chosen. The track mode has a separate ABS mode while the Sport and Urban riding modes have a common ABS mode and the Rain mode has a separate ABS mode of itself.

k6nttdlg

Each riding mode has a separate theme which shows up on the new instrument console, making it more engaging 

The new generation TVS SmartXonnect system offers turn-by-turn navigation, ride telemetry, interactive map plot, gear distribution, allowing the rider to keep an eye on his or her riding style. The left side switchgear is also new and the control cube gets new buttons for navigating through the menu on the instrument console.

80t9cvg

The left side switchgear is also new and the control cube gets new buttons for navigating through the menu 

The 2020 BS6 compliant TVS Apache RR 310 continues to get the same, reverse-inclined 313 cc single-cylinder engine which pumps out 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm in Track and Sport mode. The power output in Urban and Rain mode is 25 bhp at 7,600 rpm. The torque output in Track and Sport mode is 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. It drops marginally to 25 Nm at 6,700 rpm in the Urban and Rain modes.

0 Comments

The new Apache RR 310 has a top speed of 160 kmph and a 0-60 kmph sprint time of 2.9 seconds. It continues to go up against the KTM RC390 in India.

