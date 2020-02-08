2020 BMW X1 Facelift Launch Date Revealed

The BMW X1 facelift is scheduled for launch on March 5, 2020, carandbike can confirm. The second-generation model first arrived globally in 2015 and received major upgrades comprising a more SUV-ish appearance, and the switch to front-wheel-drive architecture. The X1 facelift arrived globally last year and gets a host of changes including exterior styling changes, a revised cabin and new features onboard. The updated BMW X1 is the first of the many luxury SUVs in the segment to receive updates, with the new generation Audi Q3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA set to arrive later in the year.

The 2020 BMW X1 facelift gets an aggressive new front including the larger single-piece kidney grille that we've previously seen on the generation X5, X7, 7 Series facelift among other models. The SUV gets reworked headlamps with a new shape for the LED DRLs, and the bumper has been revised to complement the aggressive new front design. The profile remains largely unchanged barring the new alloy wheels, while the rear gets revised LED taillights along with a new bumper and larger exhaust pipes.

Inside, the BMW X1 facelift remains identical to the outgoing version but comes with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a redesigned gear selector. Internationally, the options list also brings a panoramic sunroof to the X1.

The big update on the 2020 X1 facelift is the addition of the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine in Europe. The new engine has been added to the entry-level variants and that could be the case in India too. The motor belts out about 138 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque. This will bring a more competitive price tag to the SUV, positioned below the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options that are currently on sale. Both engines send power to the front wheels, while the SUV also comes with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as optional.

