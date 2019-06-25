2020 BMW X1 Faceflift Makes World Debut In Munich

The youngest SUV in the BMW family has received a comprehensive update and despite being the smallest, it doesn't look like one. The current generation BMW X1 surprised us with its grown proportions and bold styling and even car enthusiasts confused it with the X3. The new 2020 facelift model builds up on that with clear and prominent revisions made to its face and rear. It looks more dominant sporting larger kidney grilles which merge in the centre. The new Adaptive LED headlamps include sharper light iconography and the bumper along with integrated LED foglamps also houses larger air intakes. The rear end of the X1 also looks stylish. For instance, the new inlay in the body-colour rear apron adopts the car's main body colour.

Also Read: BMW To Launch 25 Electrified Models By 2023

BMW X1 41.78 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The rear end of the X1 also looks stylish sporting new inlay in the body-colour rear apron adopts the car's main body colour.

The driver side wing mirror projects two tone LED X1 image when the car is unlocked. The new BMW X1 also gets three new body colours- Jucaro Beige metallic, Misano Blue metallic (exclusively for the M Sport model) and the ultra-exclusive BMW Individual Storm Bay metallic along with four new wheel designs. The 2020 BMW X1 Facelift will be offered in three variants- the base X Line, Sport Line and M Sport. The BMW X1 M Sport gets lowered stance, thanks to the M Sport suspension and BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line trim gets additional features along with the M Aerodynamics package.

Also Read: BMW Previews Vision M Next Electric Sportscar

The cabin is finished in high quality materials and it continues to get contrast stitching.

On the inside, the cabin is finished in high quality materials and it continues to get contrast stitching on the instrument panel which is finished in black on its upper section and adopts the colour of the interior upholstery lower down. The contrast stitching is available for the xLine, Sport Line and M Sport models only. Moreover, the floor mats also gain coloured edging and contrast stitching for the edging and customers will get a choice of three upholstery options. There is also a 6.5-inch screen which is standard while customers can also opt for an 8.8-inch or 10.25-inch touch screen which can be operated using the BMW iDrive Controller or voice control and gets built-in navigation. The latest version of BMW's connected drive is also standard on the new X1. Moreover, the rear seats can be folded down in three sections (40:20:40) and can slide forward by up to 13 cm, however, that is optional. Features such as automatic tailgate operation and Comfort Access are optional as well.

Also Read: BMW X7 And BMW 7 Series Facelift Launch Date Revealed

The new BMW X1 line up will get 16 engine and transmission options globally which will include a range of three-cylinder and four-cylinder engine options. The BMW X1 sDrive16d which iss powered by the 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine will be available with either a manual six-speed gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and will develop 114 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque. The xDrive 25d diesel will get the 2.o-litre, four-cylinder engine which puts out 228 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque will be mated to an eight-speed auto transmission as standard and will clock triple digit speed in 6.6 seconds. Finally, the petrol BMW X5 xDrive 25i will use the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine which puts out 228 bhp and 350 nm of peak torque and is also mated to an eight-speed auto transmission as standard. It's 0.1 second quicker to 100 kmph than its diesel counterpart and clocks triple digit speed in 6.5 seconds.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.