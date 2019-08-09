New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BMW GS Trophy India Qualifier To Be Held In September 2019

Winners of next month's qualifiers will represent India at the 2020 BMW GS Trophy. The BMW International GS Trophy will be held in New Zealand in February 2020.

The BMW GS Trophy India team will comprise of top 3 participants at India qualifiers

Highlights

  • The 2020 GS Trophy will be held from February 9-16, 2020 in New Zealand
  • The chosen bike for the GS trophy is the BMW F 850 GS
  • BMW India will present personalised bikes to all India participants

BMW Motorrad India will be organising the qualifiers for the International GS Trophy in Goa in September 2019. The 2020 edition of the BMW GS Trophy will be held in New Zealand in February next year. BMW Motorrad has already started the registrations for participants having BMW adventure motorcycles with a displacement of 650 cc and more. The winners of the India qualifiers will represent India at the mother event in New Zealand. Each participant will get a personalised BMW GS motorcycle along with full equipment as well. The India qualifiers would be replicating the challenges similar to International GS Trophy with riders scoring points with each challenge. There will be a total of three spots open, which will make the India time.

(One can't help resist raising a dust storm when riding a big, burly ADV)

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "The GS Trophy is not a rally or a race; it focuses mainly on team spirit as well as skills that are tested in various ways. It unites the world of motorcycling with the essence of friendly competition. We are delighted to introduce the second edition of GS Trophy qualifiers for our GS customers in India. All the roads are leading to Goa and every meter will be packed with pure enduro fun. GS riders are invited to battle out the intensive stages and numerous challenges. The participants will have an opportunity to experience a unique and once-in-a-lifetime event."

(The BMW F 850 GS is the chosen motorcycle for the 2020 International GS Trophy.)

The seventh edition of International GS Trophy will take place from February 9-16, 2020 in New Zealand. New Zealand offers a variety of terrain which includes glaciers, peaks, plateaus and sub-tropical flora along with woodlands and fjord landscapes as well. This time, the chosen motorcycle for the GS Trophy will be the BMW F 850 GS, which is a middleweight adventure motorcycle.

The 2020 BMW International GS Trophy will see teams participating from Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Malaysia/Philippines, Mexico, Russia and multi-nation teams from Middle East, North Africa and so on.

