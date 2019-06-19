2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Revealed

The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been revealed and it will come to India in the future

BMW has revealed the four-door 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe. The 8 Series Gran Coupe will be available in the rear-wheel drive 840i, all-wheel drive 840i xDrive and M850i xDrive models. The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe showcases a sweeping four-door body with wide flanks and sharp creased modern lines. In fact, with a rear track of 1671 mm, the 8 Series Gran Coupe stands on the widest rear track of any BMW automobile; a design criteria which required an update of the Plant Dingolfing assembly line in order to accommodate the new, wider platform.

From the A-pillar, the 8 Series Gran Coupe design differs from that of the Coupe to both increase interior space and deliver a vehicle with strong presence and authority. The windshield features less rake than in the Coupe to allow the roofline to raise to a higher point above the front seats, providing increased headroom for both front and rear passengers. The roof then merges into the rear trunk lid with fin-like transitional lines to create the visual of a long and flowing body. The rear glass is mounted with increased rake to increase the size of the trunk opening and also acts to from a fixed part of the body's structure to increase torsional rigidity and reduce noise entering the cabin.

The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe uses aluminium in its construction extensively to save weight

The standard panoramic glass moonroof stretches from the front windshield all the way back to the rear window and the multi-functional antenna is integrated into the rear glass, eliminating the need for the roof-mounted shark fin antenna, thus allowing for a larger glass roof. The 8 Series Gran Coupe gets Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight flank the one piece hexagonal BMW kidney grille surround which frames active air intake slats inside. Large openings in either side of the front bumper give the low-slung front end of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe an aggressive appearance. Functional Air Breathers let air flow through the front fenders improving both aerodynamics and styling. The Hofmeister kink in the expansive c-pillar ties the flowing side profile lines of the new Gran Coupe to heavily sculptures rear fenders and trunk lid. Slim LED rear lights stand high above trapezoidal twin exhaust pipes.

An intelligent mix of lightweight materials helps to reduce weight in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. Aluminium construction is used for the doors, hood, roof, front bulkhead, engine subframe and rear bumper support. The trunk lid is made from dent-resistant plastic while the cabin dashboard support is made from magnesium and parts of the center driveline tunnel are made from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe seats five people and the longer wheelbase and wider rear flanks of the car have allowed for sizable increases in interior space. Front head room increases by 0.2 inches while rear headroom is up by 3.4 inches. Rear legroom increases by a substantial 7.1 inches while rear shoulder room improves by 7.7 inches. The extended centre console in the 8 Series Gran Coupe is unique to the model and continues into the rear space, dividing the individually-styled right and left seats while still allowing for the rear centre seat space to be used when needed. The rear console offers passengers individual right and left climate controls, air vents, storage tray and USB-C ports.

Loaded on tech, the longer wheelbase and wider flanks make the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe comfortable for five passengers

The standard heated front sport seats feature integrated headrests and are designed with a thinner profile to allow for greater rear knee space. All four main seats offer generous levels of lateral support so that the performance capabilities of the 8 Series Gran Coupe can be enjoyed by all passengers. The rear seats can be folded down in a 40:20:40 configuration allowing for any variation of passengers and cargo on both short and long trips.

Under the hood the BMW 840i and 840i xDrive Gran Coupe models are powered by the latest iteration of BMW's TwinPower 3.0 litre inline 6-cylinder Turbo engine which produces 335 horses and 499 Nm of torque allows the rear-wheel drive 840i Gran Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 98 kmph in 4.9 seconds while the added traction of BMW xDrive allows the 840i xDrive Gran Coupe to reach 98 kmph in 4.6 seconds.

Both vehicles feature an electronically limited top speed of 209 kmph when equipped with all-season tyres and 249 kmph when equipped with performance tyres. The new 6-cylinder engine features an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head, a twin-scroll turbocharger with quicker response and direct injection technology working at an increased maximum pressure of 350 bar.

The BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe is powered by the latest generation of the BMW TwinPower 4.4-liter eight-cylinder Turbo engine. Power production is rated at 523 horsepower while torque figures stand at 750 Nm between 1,800 - 4,600 rpm which allow this model to accelerate from 0 to 98 kmph in 3.7 seconds.

Engine options on the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe include the 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo and the 4.4 TwinPower 8-cyl turbo engines

Both engines transfer power to the driveline through the latest improved version of the Steptronic Sport automatic transmission featuring a weight-reducing design, a newly developed controller and a wider gear ratio spread. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe combines the latest-generation of the iDrive, featuring a high-resolution digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch centre display diagonally across.

The system offers many hardware upgrades including new haptic controls on the iDrive controller, an advanced tablet-like touch interface, and stunning visualizations. The multi-modal approach of the iDrive touch controller, large touchscreen center display, cloud-based voice control, and gesture control allow users to interact in the way of their choosing. Elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are the Navigation Professional system, a hard-drive-based multimedia system with 32 GB of memory and two USB ports, plus Bluetooth interfaces. The driver can be automatically detected and personal settings activated either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver's personal settings to the BMW Cloud.

