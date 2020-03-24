2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe And M8 Spotted In India

The BMW M8 and 8 Series Gran Coupe in the photos appear to be at BMW India's Chennai facility

The all-new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 4-door and the M8 Coupe 2-door have been recently spotted in India for the first time. Earlier in September 2019, when we shared the review of the 8 Series Gran Coupe, we were the first ones to tell you that BMW will launch both the cars in India in 2020. While the 4-door 8 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be launched sometime in May-June 2020, the performance-oriented 2-door BMW M8 coupe will be launched in the latter half of 2020. Judging by the images, posted online by an enthusiast, both the 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 appear to be at BMW India's Chennai facility.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe that has come to India appears to be the 840i sDrive Gran Coupe

Now, in our review, we had mentioned that India will get the BMW 840i sDrive model, but judging by the photos it seems like we might get both the rear-wheel drive and the all-wheel-drive models. Upfront the car comes with the new kidney-shaped twin grille with chrome borders and vertical slats adding that imposing stance, flanked by a pair of sweptback LED headlamps, and a wide central airdam. The distinctive coupe-style sloping roofline certainly makes it stand out and at the rear, the car features sleek, wraparound LED taillamps and a sculpted rear bumper with sharp line and chrome elements around the exhaust system.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe gets wraparound LED taillamps, a sculpted rear bumper, and chrome elements around the exhaust ports

Under the hood, the BMW 840i Gran Coupe comes with a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make 333 bhp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 500 Nm at 1,600-4,500 rpm. Inside, the car gets a near 4-seater configuration, since the central tunnel carries through and meets the rear seat to offer a small console with climate control, 2 USB C charge points and the AC vents for the rear passengers. It also gets the virtual assistant, BMW's latest iDrive 7.0 with connectivity options. The touchscreen and virtual cluster feature the brand's new look graphics and readings.

The BMW M8 gets the distinctive M family design and styling featuring a black grille, smoked headlamps, and a sportier front bumper

The performance-spec BMW M8 coupe, on the other hand, comes with distinctive M family design and styling featuring a black grille, smoked headlamps, and a sportier front bumper split into 3 intakes, with angular black cladding on either end. The car gets larger M-Sport dual-tone alloy wheels, with a shorter wheelbase and far more aggressive coupe-style sloping roof. At the rear, the car gets similar-looking taillamps, but you get a new boot lid with sculpted line and a similar bumper with and beautiful quad exhaust system and rear diffuser.

The BMW M8 is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and comes with a quad exhaust system

Powering the car is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that offers 592 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque 750 Nm at 1,800-5,600 rpm. In the M8 Competition Coupe, the same engine is tuned to offer 616 bhp at 6,000 rpm, with the same 750 Nm of peak torque at 1,800-5,800 rpm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and an AWD system are standard.

Image Courtesy: automobiliardent /Instagram

