New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Unveiled

The new BMW 7 Series gets significant styling updates, bespoke interior trims and a new V12 motor.

View Photos
2020 BMW 7 Series gets the massive X& sourced Kidney grille.

Highlights

  • The 2020 BMW 7 Series gets a new face housing the massive kidney grille.
  • The taillights are now slimmer and are adjoined by a single strip.
  • BMW is offering bespoke options for the interior trim.

BMW has taken the wraps off the new 7 Series facelift which has received some major design tweaks. Well! They say the bigger, the better but BMW has taken it too seriously this time. The most apparent of all the design changes is the massive kidney grille which is 40 per cent larger than the one on the outgoing model. It looks too imposing and straight out of the X7 without a bit of shredding and appears to be obnoxious as imposing is not what you want on a sedan. The new bumper now gets a narrow 'V' above the air dam to incorporate the grille making just about the area to fit in the number plate. Though the sides of the bumper look more beautiful in the way they have been moulded deeper into the overhangs.

2l54v4vg The side looks almost similar to the outgoing model.

That said, the rest of the design has been kept rather conventional and is still relatable to the outgoing model. The headlights still look sleek and go well with the long bonnet which now looks a tad more sculpted and has even gained muscle along with the fenders. The side looks almost similar to the outgoing model and there have been subtle changes in the design at the rear. For instance, the taillights which are 1.4 inches slimmer are now adjoined with a slim strip that runs the width of the boot lid.

BMW 7 Series

1.41 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW 7 Series

fb9j4dlThe taillights at the rear are slimmer and are adjoined by a light strip.

On the inside, the silhouette of the cabin hasn't changed a bit and retains the same lines, but there have been technological advancements. The new flagship sedan gets the latest digital instrument cluster which we have seen in the new models like the 8 Series and X7. There will be bespoke options and BMW is also giving new leather trims and is claiming even better insulation of the cabin. Moreover, features such as wireless charging, in-built perfume, lane monitoring are standard across the range.

h37cbuk8

The cabin of the 2020 7 Series retains the design but gets feature updates.

The new BMW 7 Series will also get a range of engine options including a new 6.0-liter, V12 motor which churns out 592 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque and will make its way under the hood of the top-end M760 variant. Then there is the 4.4-liter, V8 motor which produces 516 bhp (up 78 bhp) and 750 Nm of peak torque (100 Nm up) and propels the car to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

pbeh9b28BMW is offering bespoke options for the interior trim.
0 Comments

Finally, the most in-demand of the lot will be the 740L which will now be a plug-in hybrid variant. It will get the same 3.0-liter, in-line six-cylinder engine which produces 276 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque but will be coupled with an electric motor which will add 111 horses more taking the combined power output to 384 bhp. This engine enables the 740L variant to clock triple digits in 4.9 seconds. The 760 variants get the eight-speed automatic transmission as standard while the PHEV gets a Sport Steptronic transmission with an improved separating clutch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW 7 Series with Immediate Rivals

BMW 7 Series
BMW
7 Series
Audi A8
Audi
A8
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar
XJ
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz
S-Class
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati
Quattroporte
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach
S-Class
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen
Passat
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley
Flying Spur
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce
Ghost
Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley
Mulsanne
TAGS :
BMW 7 Series BMW Flagship Sedan 2020 BMW 7 Series New BMW 7 Series Facelift BMW 7 Series Exteriors BMW 7 Series Interiors auto-model-7-series

Latest News

2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Unveiled
2020 BMW 7 Series Facelift Unveiled
2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
2022 Ford Ecosport Spotted For The First Time
Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Dakar Rally 2019: Oriol Mena Breaks Into Top 10 In Stage 8; Aravind KP Climbs To 39th Overall
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
Japan Court Denies Carlos Ghosn's Latest Bail Request
Japan Court Denies Carlos Ghosn's Latest Bail Request
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Honda Amaze Sales Cross 63,000 Mark In India
Honda Amaze Sales Cross 63,000 Mark In India
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.99 Lakh
2019 Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.99 Lakh
2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
2019 Detroit Auto Show: 2020 Volkswagen Passat Showcased
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Volkswagen India To Challenge NGT Recommended Fine On Emission Scandal
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 10.49 Lakh
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
SIAM Expects Budget Council To Cut Tax Rates On CKD Components In The Upcoming Budget Session
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India
2019 Honda CB300R Confirmed For India

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BMW 7 Series Alternatives

Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.75 Crore *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.29 - 1.31 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.55 - 1.6 Crore *
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
₹ 1.69 - 3.15 Crore *
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
₹ 2.27 - 3.19 Crore *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Flying Spur
₹ 3.74 - 3.97 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Ghost
₹ 6.07 - 6.54 Crore *
Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley Mulsanne
₹ 6.35 - 7.71 Crore *
View More
Explore 7 Series
×
Explore Now
x
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Anand Mahindra Purchases A New SUV - Mahindra Alturas G4
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Honda CB300R: All You Need To Know
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Details Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities