2020 Benelli TNT 600 Photos Leaked

New pictures of the updated Benelli TNT 600i have emerged, and this time the pictures are clear, unlike the grainy spy shots we saw earlier, and reveal significant design updates to the middleweight naked. The studio shots show the bike from all angles and are part of a new design patent filing, and show some differences from the TNT 600i spotted in China, so Benelli could still be tweaking with the final design, or there could be more than one variant on offer. What is clear is that the new model will sport a new LED headlamp, a sharper fuel tank design and new split seats in the model, expected to be the 2020 Benelli TNT 600i.

Also Read: Revamped Benelli TNT 600i Spotted In China

The Benelli TNT 600i gets a revamped design with new LED headlamps, sharper bodywork and a side-mounted exhaust

The frame and engine seems to have been carried over from the previous model, but is likely to have some internal changes to meet the latest Euro 5 emission regulations. Notably, the big departure is the side mounted, four-into-one exhaust from the four-cylinder engine, a clear departure from the twin underseat exhausts of the previous generation TNT 600i. The turn signals are now mounted on the edge of the sharp fuel tank, and the face now sports dual-LED headlights, instead of the conventional single-piece headlight on the outgoing model.

The 2020 Benelli TNT 600i is expected to make its public debut at the EICMA show in Milan later this year

The engine is likely to remain the same in-line four-cylinder 600 cc unit which is quite well-known in India for its typical soundtrack. The current engine puts out 83 bhp of power and around 55 Nm of peak torque, but the output numbers may change with the changes to the internals and exhaust system to meet the latest regulations. The images of the bike seen in the pictures are expected to be of a 2020 model, and likely to be first showcased at the EICMA show in Milan later this year.

For India though, expect a slightly revised powerplant meeting the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) regulations with the same design as the current model. The Benelli TNT 600i is priced at ₹ 6.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and the BS6 model is likely to see a minor price revision once it's launched, possibly by the end of the year, or by early 2020. The revamped TNT 600i seen in these pictures will, in all probability, make it to India only by the end of 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.