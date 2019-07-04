New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spied Testing

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150's engine will be updated with fuel-injection to meet the BS6 norms, along with subtle changes to its hardware.

The 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 will receive minor mechanical upgrades in addition to BS6 compliance

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 remains the brand's strong seller and the motorcycle will be sold in the BS6 era from April 2020. Bajaj Auto is readying the motorcycle for the upcoming emission regulations and the bike was spotted testing recently. While the design language remains largely unchanged, the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is expected to get fuel-injection to meet the new norms, while the bike maker has also plans to re-introduced the red paint scheme on the motorcycle.

Also Read: 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India

The test mule also reveals smaller changes on the 2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 including the braided front brake lines, gold finished calipers and reflectors on the front fork. The fuel tank, side panels and the tail section has been carried over. It needs to be seen if the semi-digital instrument console will receive updates on the motorcycle. Other cycle parts are likely to be carried over as well including the telescopic front forks, twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear and disc brakes at either end. The bike does get single-channel ABS as standard.

9rplji9k

Bajaj is likely to re-introduce the red colour scheme on the Pulsar 150 with the 2020 edition

In its current set-up, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 uses a 149 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 13.8 bhp at 8000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed transmission. Expect the power figures to see a marginal improvement on the 2020 Pulsar 150, while fuel efficiency figures too will be better.

The bike will take on the TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda CB Unicorn 150 and the Hero Xtreme Sports in the segment. Prices for the Bajaj Pulsar 150 currently start at ₹ 84,461 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the BS6 version will see a susbstantial increase in pricing of around ₹ 5000-7000. Bajaj is likely to rollout its BS6 ready products towards the end of this year or early next year.

Spy Image Source: Zigwheels.com

