New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Auto Expo: Several Automakers Decide To Give It A Miss While Many Remain Interested

The 2020 Auto Expo will have a mixed bag of participants with many automakers opting out of the event amid the prolonged slowdown, while many who didn't participated at the last event are keen to join in.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Major automakers plan to give the Auto Expo 2020 a miss, owing to several factors
Auto Expo 2018

No other event in the Indian auto business is as big a grandeur as the Auto Expo. It's an occasion when automakers get a chance to put a majestic display and attract eyeballs around their product. However, amid the deterrent slowdown that has struck the auto industry, the big question is that how grand will the 2020 Auto Expo be and how many automakers will participate and will actually put up a big show. Afterall, opting out from such displays is one of the basic cost cutting measures which is now quite apparent after the last edition when many automakers chose to give it a miss.

If news reports are to be believed, there are quite a number of automakers who will be skipping the upcoming auto expo. Prominent carmakers like Honda, Ford, Toyota, Lexus, Volvo, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover and the entire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Group (including Jeep) have decided to let go this auto expo. Surprisingly, Citroen which is all set to enter the Indian market in a couple of years were to display its first India bound model have also opted out of the event. Speaking about the two-wheeler side of things, Hero MotoCorp has already revealed that it has no plans for the auto expo.

That said, there are quite some players in the auto business who still see relevance in such a grand affair and with so many not participating, they will get better exposure and more eyeballs for sure. For instance, Mercedes-Benz gets a chance to cash in the absence of its rivals and being the only prominent luxury carmaker at the 2020 Auto Expo. Other carmakers who are in are Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors who will bring their first EV based on the Ziptron technology among others, Mahindra who will have a good mix of electric vehicles and SUVs on display, Kia that according to our exclusive report will show its next India bound model at the event, MG Motor will come with its EZs EV, Volkswagen that may come up with some interesting news about MQB A0 based models and will be joined by Skoda. And finally even Renault has decided to participate in the Auto Expo.

0 Comments

Besides the prolonged slowdown, a reason for many automakers opting out is also the increase in participation fees and floor or display areas charges which make it quite an expensive affair. The 2020 Auto Expo will be organised from February 7 to February 12 at the Indian Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities