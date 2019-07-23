2020 Audi SQ7 Facelift Unveiled

The Audi SQ7 performance SUV was first revealed in 2016 and made quite the headlines for its monstrous 4.0-litre V8 TDI diesel engine that came with a plethora of advanced tech. The performance SUV was also considered for the Indian market as well before being eventually dropped for reasons that weren't revealed by the carmaker. Globally, the SQ7 has very much been on sale over the years and now, Audi AG has unveiled the 2020 SQ7 Facelift as a mid-cycle update. The flagship Q7 gets a host of changes that are aimed to add a fresh new look to the offering.

Also Read: Audi SQ7 Review

Audi SQ7 ₹ 90 Lakh - 1 Crore * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The menacing new grille and headlamps add to the imposing look on the 2020 Audi SQ7 facelift

Changes are aplenty on the 2020 Audi SQ7 facelift including the revised styling that debuted on the standard 2020 Q7 facelift last month. This includes the new larger single-frame grille with the imposing vertical slats. The LED headlamps and taillights have also been revamped while the tailgate now sports an end-to-end chunky chrome bar just below the lights. The underbody protection on the front and rear bumpers also match the ORVM cap finished in brushed silver. Audi is also offering an all-black package on the SQ7 that aids in a stealth look on the SUV with the new Daytona Grey paint scheme.

The 2020 Audi SQ7 facelift gets the 20-inch alloy wheels with wide tyres & an upgraded braking system

The 2020 Audi SQ7 TDI also rides on the larger 20-inch alloy wheels with 285/45 tyres. The braking system has seen an upgrade to handle all that additional power and gets a 400 mm discs at the front and a 370 mm unit at the rear with black or red calipers. There is an option for carbon-ceramic brakes as well to further reduce the stopping distance.

Also Read: 2020 Audi Q7 Facelift Breaks Cover

The SQ7 facelift gets new touchscreen systems, sports seats and additional tech on offer

At the heart of it, the 2020 Audi TDI continues to draw power from the same 4.0-litre V8 diesel that comes with an electric-powered compressor (EPC) that assists the two turbochargers. Power output stands at 429 bhp, while peak torque available is a whopping 900 Nm that kicks in as low as 1250 rpm thanks to the 48-volt electrical subsystem that feeds the EPC. With all that power, the SQ7 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and gets an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

The 2020 Audi SQ7 facelift is reserved for select markets and is unlikely to make it to India.

Inside, the 2020 Audi SQ7 TDI also gets an updated cabin along the lines of the new Q7 and comes with the new touchscreen infotainment system, Audi Virtual cockpit system with the latest interface, and a new display in the centre console that integrates the climate control settings. The offering continues to sport a host of equipment onboard Valcona leather finished seats, s illuminated door sill trims with aluminium inlays with the S logo, optional sports seats, massage function, LTE, Wi-Fi hotspot, voice control and more. The performance SUV continues to get the standard sport air suspension and progressive all-wheel steering that allows the rear wheel to turn by five degrees for increased agility. The suspension package also includes the electromechanical active roll stabilisation that not only helps iron out undulations but also reduces body roll.

The 2020 Audi SQ7 TDI will be available for order in Europe starting this month and is priced from 94,900 Euros (around ₹ 73.14 lakh) in Germany. The performance SUV will be sold largely in Europe and other developed markets. An India launch remains unlikely for the SQ7, even as the standard version will make it to India sometime next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.