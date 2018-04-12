2020 Audi SQ3 Spied Testing In Europe

The current-gen Audi Q3 is all set to be replaced with a new Q3 towards the end of 2018. At the same time, Audi is also keen on introducing a performance variant of the Q3, the SQ3 by 2020. Audi believes that performance SUVs/crossovers are getting good demand and therefore the German manufacturer will also introduce models such as the SQ2 along with the RS Q5 and the RS Q8 in the next few years. Spyshots of Audi's smallest performance SUV have emerged and what gives it away are the quad exhaust tips at the rear which are only specific to 'S' models and the larger wheels with red brake callipers at the rear. The other bit which points towards the fact that the prototype being tested is a performance model is the big bumper up front with larger air intake. The suspension on the test mule seems to be lowered which again, screams performance.

(2020 Audi SQ3) (2020 Audi SQ3)

Audi might fit the SQ3 with the Volkswagen Group's 2.0-litre turbo engine which can easily make power in excess of 300 bhp. And of course, the SQ3 will get Audi's patented Quattro AWD system. As far as the interior is concerned, we believe that the SQ3 will have similar features and setup as the new Q3, with a few 'performance tweaks' of course. Expect the model to get an updated version of the Audi virtual cockpit and the MMI system.

The SQ3 should see the light of the day as a 2020 model, and be launched in the second half of 2019. Will there be an RS Q3? Audi just might do that as well, giving it a 2.5-litre in-line 5-cylinder engine that makes in excess of 400 bhp.

Source: Motor1.com

